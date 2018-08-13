Jim Furyk confirms first eight members of US Ryder Cup team

Jim Furyk will captain the US for the first time in a Ryder Cup

United States captain Jim Furyk has confirmed the first eight members of his team for the 2018 Ryder Cup.

With the competition six weeks away, the top-eight-ranked US players have confirmed their place in Paris.

World No 1 Dustin Johnson is joined by Jordan Spieth, Bubba Watson, Rickie Fowler, Webb Simpson and Justin Thomas.

0:57 Brooks Koepka says he never dreamed of winning two major titles this year when he was forced to miss the Masters with an injured wrist Brooks Koepka says he never dreamed of winning two major titles this year when he was forced to miss the Masters with an injured wrist

Masters champion Patrick Reed and US Open and PGA Championship winner Brooks Koepka complete the group.

"We have eight players who love to compete," Furyk said.

"I also know the team we are going up against in Europe is very strong, you look at the World Rankings from both sides it is really even in the top 20."

"When you look at these matches it has been very lopsided to the home side so I'm very excited about my team and confident in these eight players, but every one of them knows the task ahead of us they know it is going to be tough."

Tiger Woods, who finished second to Koepka after a vintage final round at the PGA Championship on Sunday, is hoping to face Team Europe as one of Furyk's picks.

The action from Le Golf National gets underway live on Sky Sports on September 28.