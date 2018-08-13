Tiger Woods 'excites' Jim Furyk ahead of Ryder Cup

Tiger Woods shot a final-round 64 to finish runner-up at the PGA Championship on Sunday

Jim Furyk has revealed that he is "excited" by Tiger Woods' form as the US Ryder Cup captain prepares to make his picks for next month's competition.

Having returned from a long-term injury absence at the start of the season, Woods has gradually improved and delivered his best performance yet with a second-placed finish behind Brooks Koepka at the PGA Championship on Sunday.

The 14-time major champion hasn't had time to earn one of the eight automatic qualification places that were confirmed on Monday and is hoping to be of Furyk's four captain's picks to take on Europe in Paris.

Woods admitted he never imagined contending in back to back majors after having spinal fusion surgery last year.

"What is important is how well Tiger has played," Furyk said.

"Sixth place at the Open championship, second place at the PGA."

"His game - the word he used is trending - his game is trending and it is great to see him playing well, for me the numbers (World Rankings) are nice, good to look at, but not always the most important.

"We want the players who are going to help us be successful."

"I realise he is playing very well and I am excited to see that."

Woods finished fourth at the Quicken Loans National at the beginning of July before coming close to ending his 10-year major drought at Carnoustie.

Gary Player hopes Tiger Woods wins another major for the good of the sport.

There was a slight blip as he only managed 31st at the WGC Bridgestone Invitational, before he rolled back the years to produce his best ever final round at a major on Sunday.

Only an inspired round from back-to-back US Open winner Koepka denied Woods. Koepka was one of the eight players to have their places confirmed at the Ryder Cup on Monday.

World No 1 Dustin Johnson, Jordan Spieth, Bubba Watson, Rickie Fowler, Justin Thomas, Patrick Reed and Webb Simpson complete Furyk's top-eight.

