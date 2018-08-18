Brandt Snedeker extends Wyndham Championship lead

Brandt Snedeker had extended his lead to three shots when inclement weather forced an early end to play on the third day at the Wyndham Championship in North Carolina.

The 37-year-old, who opened up with a 59 on Thursday, has played seven holes of his third round and sits on 16 under, with fellow American Brian Gay his nearest challenger on 13 under after playing 12 holes.

Three more Americans, Trey Mullinax, Keith Mitchell and D.A. Points, are a shot further back on 12 under alongside C.T. Pan of Chinese Taipei.

Play was suspended at around 8.30pm BST due to the threat of lightning and further storms then forced officials to abandon plans to restart at 10.15pm, so the players will return to the Sedgefield Country Club in Greensboro early on Sunday morning (8am local time) to complete their third rounds.

After parring the first hole, Snedeker, who started the day with a two-shot cushion over Points, made a statement of intent by rolling in a 19-yard putt from the edge of the green for a birdie at the second.

The world No 88, who is chasing his ninth PGA Tour win but first since February 2016, added a second birdie at the fifth thanks to an excellent third shot to three yards, leaving him two under after seven holes when the hooter sounded.

Gay carded a 63 in the second round and he continued his progress up the leaderboard with three birdies on the front nine, as well as an eagle at the fifth, before adding another birdie at the 12th to sit on six under for his round.

Mullinax is four under after 12 holes, Mitchell is three under thru eight and Pan has played seven holes in one under par.

Points made a disappointing start with a bogey at the first, although he cancelled that out with a birdie at the fifth to be level par after six holes, as he was unable to putt out on the seventh.

American Michael Thompson holds the clubhouse lead on 11 under thanks to a flawless, seven-under 63 which featured five birdies and an eagle at the par-five 15th where he holed a 29-foot putt.

Ryan Armour and Ryan Moore are also 11 under after 15 and 13 holes respectively, while Sergio Garcia is 11 under thru nine after birdieing the first and fifth.

Scotland's Martin Laird closed with three successive birdies on Friday to make the cut and he continued where he had left off with a birdie at the first and an eagle at the fifth on his way to a 65 which put him on 10 under.

England's Matthew Fitzpatrick and Rafa Cabrera Bello of Spain also carded 65s and are both in a tie for 26th place on eight under.

Sweden's Henrik Stenson is one over for his round after 13 holes, though, leaving him back on six under, while Graeme McDowell could only manage a level-par 70 to remain at three under.