WATCH: Andrew 'Beef' Johnston's eagle finish at the Nordea Masters

0:59 Andrew 'Beef Johnston finished with a flourish at the Nordea Masters as he eagled the 18th Andrew 'Beef Johnston finished with a flourish at the Nordea Masters as he eagled the 18th

Andrew Johnston earned one of the biggest cheers of the day at the Nordea Masters for the second time this week as he ended the tournament with an eagle.

'Beef' entertained the fans in Sweden on Friday when he changed his trousers mid-round, but it was his golf that was making a mark this time.

The Englishman's second shot on the par-five 18th ended up around five yards short of the green, but that was no problem as he stepped up and holed his chip for an eagle which gave him a four-under 66 and elevated him into a tie for 10th place on eight under.

Johnston celebrated by raising both his arms in the air and he almost performed a little jig as cries of 'Beef' rang out from the grandstands.

Click play to watch the video of Beef's eagle finish at the Nordea Masters.