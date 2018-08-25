Bryson DeChambeau opens up four-shot lead at The Northern Trust

1:34 Highlights from the third round of the Northern Trust in New Jersey Highlights from the third round of the Northern Trust in New Jersey

Bryson DeChambeau opened up a four-shot lead at the Northern Trust, as Brooks Koepka’s title challenge faded in New Jersey.

DeChambeau fired an eight-under 63 in soft conditions at Ridgewood Country Club to get to 16 under and pull clear of nearest challenger Keegan Bradley, who set the initial clubhouse target with a course record-equalling 62.

Tony Finau sits five strokes off the pace in third spot alongside Australia's Cameron Smith, with overnight joint-leader Koepka seven back after stuttering to a one-over 72.

Beginning the weekend two strokes back, DeChambeau birdied three of his opening six holes and cancelled out a blemish at the seventh with successive gains from the eighth.

Reaching the turn in 31, DeChambeau followed a 10-foot gain at the 11th with a tap-in birdie at the next to move top of the leaderboard, before making a two-putt birdie at the 17th and holing a 15-footer at the last.

Bradley birdied five of his last seven holes to get to 12 under, while Smith posted four consecutive birdies on his way to a six-under 65 and Finau carded a blemish-free 66.

Jordan Spieth jumped inside the top-10 after recovering from an opening-hole bogey to shoot a seven-under 64, with Koepka also in the group on nine under after a number of missed opportunities with the putter.

World No 1 Dustin Johnson is in the group on seven under and Tommy Fleetwood is a further two strokes back, while Tiger Woods is in tied-47th after posting a bogey-free 68.

