Tiger Woods and Jordan Spieth confident in Ryder Cup security measures

Tiger Woods has expressed his confidence in security arrangements ahead of next month's Ryder Cup

Tiger Woods and Jordan Spieth have said they are confident in the security measures in place for next month’s Ryder Cup in France.

The biennial event between Europe and holders Team USA will be held at Le Golf National in Versailles, near Paris, and organisers have been working with French police and government agencies on safety arrangements.

An expected 50,000 fans are set to attend the contest with The Telegraph reporting earlier this week a "ring of steel" would be in place around the venue.

Woods and Jordan Spieth could both be competing at Le Golf National

Woods is currently on US captain Jim Furyk's backroom team as assistant captain but the 14-time major winner is confident of being added to the playing team when Furyk unveils his first three wildcard picks on September 4.

"I have travelled all over the world playing golf, so I've experienced different security scenarios where ever I've been," Woods said.

"I am sure the Ryder Cup will be fine and the organisers will have covered every security issue.

The 2018 Ryder Cup will take place on the Albatros course at Le Golf National

"We saw the security in place for the London Olympics some years back and you could argue London is in a similar state of alert as France but I have all confidence in the organisers."

Fellow leading American player Spieth, who has automatically qualified for a third Ryder Cup appearance, is equally confident in the security precautions.

Spieth helped USA to victory at Hazeltine in 2016

"No, I'm not worried and I can imagine just how security-tight the golf course is going to be," Spieth, who along with Woods is competing at the Northern Trust, said.

"If anything, I was more scared about going to Brazil two years back for the Olympic Games.

"But I am confident the organisers of the Ryder Cup will have in place all measures to ensure the security of everyone present in Versailles.

"The thing is also you can't allow yourself to think about anything bad happening."

Live Ryder Cup Wildcard Announcement Live on

The action from Le Golf National gets underway live on Sky Sports Golf on September 28.

Watch the final round of The Northern Trust on Sunday from 5pm on Sky Sports Golf and 7.30pm on Sky Sports Main Event.