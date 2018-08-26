Buying a new putter works out well for Tyrrell Hatton in New Jersey

Tyrrell Hatton resorted to some retail therapy after admitting he was "fed up" with his putting at The Northern Trust, and buying a new putter worked wonders on the final day.

Hatton needed a solid performance at Ridgewood Country Club to ensure a place in the top 100 in the FedExCup standings and progress to the second event of the Play-Offs in Boston next week, but a third-round 73 left him with work to do on Sunday.

Hatton used the new putter to great effect in a closing 64

The Englishman was happy with his long game over the first three rounds, but his form on the greens prompted him to put a new flat-stick in play for the final 18 holes.

But with the sponsors' equipment trucks already making their way to Boston for next week's Deutsche Bank Championship, Hatton decided to visit a local golf retailer in New Jersey, where he found the putter he wanted.

Well that’s the best $172 I’ve ever spent 😂😂🙈

Was so nice to hole some putts again today, new putter worked it’s magic!

-7 64 to finish the week 💪🏻

Onto Boston! pic.twitter.com/PrTNv74bsw — Tyrrell Hatton (@TyrrellHatton) August 26, 2018

After paying out over $170, Hatton's new wand had the desired effect as he fired the best round of the day, a seven-under 64 as he was finally able to convert more of the chances he was giving himself with his sound iron game.

"That's the best $172 I've ever spent," said Hatton on a post on his Twitter account, which was accompanied by the receipt for his new putter purchase.

Hatton kept a bogey off his card on the final day while rolling in seven chances for birdie, the last of which was from close to 40 feet at the 15th, although he did miss another good opportunity from five feet at the 17th as he moved into the top 20 on eight under par.

And his flying finish also propelled him to just outside the top 70 in the FedExCup standings, but he will need another strong week in Boston if he is to qualify for the BMW Championship in a fortnight.