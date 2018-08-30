Golf News

Ryder Cup: Martin Kaymer reveals who he would pick for Team Europe

Martin Kaymer discusses whether he would pick Sergio Garcia for this year's team at Le Golf National.
Martin Kaymer won’t feature in the Ryder Cup for the first time in a decade, but who would he select as the wildcard picks to complete Europe’s side?

Kaymer has played in the last four European teams and been part of three victories, most notably securing the winning point in the "Miracle of Medinah" in 2012.

Poor form and injuries have seen the two-time major champion drop out of the world's top 100, as well as finish a long way back in the race to qualify for Thomas Bjorn's side this time around.

Bjorn will name his four wildcard selections in a special announcement on September 5, live on Sky Sports, with a number of players in consideration to claim those remaining spots.

Ryder Cup stalwarts Sergio Garcia, Ian Poulter, Henrik Stenson and Paul Casey are all relying on a captain's pick, as well as the likes of Rafa Cabrera Bello and Thomas Pieters, meaning a number of high-profile names are likely to miss out on playing at Le Golf National.

Which players would Kaymer choose to complete the European side? Click on the video above to find out!

