Dell Technologies Championship: Ways to watch live on Sky Sports

1:17 Which of the European stars will make their way to Atlanta? Watch all four FedExCup play-offs, live on Sky Sports Which of the European stars will make their way to Atlanta? Watch all four FedExCup play-offs, live on Sky Sports

The FedExCup Play-Offs continue this week at the Dell Technologies Championship, with extended coverage live on Sky Sports.

Only the top 100 in the FedExCup standings can compete at TPC Boston, with the leading 70 players after this week's event progressing to the BMW Championship.

Rory McIlroy - the last two-time winner of the event - and Tiger Woods both feature, while defending champion and last year's FedExCup winner Justin Thomas also takes part.

McIlroy claimed a two-shot win over Paul Casey in 2016

Sky Sports has more than 30 hours of live coverage across the four tournament days from Massachusetts, while a one-hour live On the Range show looks ahead to the week on Thursday from 8pm.

Johnson and Thomas are part of Friday's marquee action and tee off alongside last week's Northern Trust champion Bryson DeChambeau, while Tiger Woods marks his first appearance in the event since 2013 alongside Marc Leishman and Chez Reavie.

Featured Group coverage will cover the morning marquee groups on Friday, beginning on Sky Sports Golf at 1.30pm before switching to the red button from 2.30pm.

The tournament returns to Sky Sports Golf from 5.30pm and you can follow the action until main coverage gets underway at 7.30pm, while Saturday's coverage begins on the red button at 1.30pm and switches to the main channel at 4pm.

Live PGA Tour Golf Live on

Friday

1.51pm Marc Leishman, Tiger Woods, Chez Reavie

2.03pm Bryson DeChambeau, Dustin Johnson, Justin Thomas

DeChambeau currently tops the FedExCup standings

Saturday

2.03pm Tony Finau, Brooks Koepka, Justin Rose

Other group decided by Twitter vote

Live on the Range: Dell Technologies Championship Live on

Watch the Dell Technologies Championship throughout the week live on Sky Sports Golf, starting with featured group coverage from 1.30pm on Friday.