Made In Denmark: Thorbjorn Olesen makes cut as race heats up for final Ryder Cup spot

1:26 Thorbjorn Olesen discusses the state of his game after making making the cut in Denmark Thorbjorn Olesen discusses the state of his game after making making the cut in Denmark

Thorbjorn Olesen remains in pole position to automatically qualify for Europe’s Ryder Cup team after sneaking into the weekend at the Made In Denmark.

The home favourite followed up his opening-round 73 with a three-under 69 at Silkeborg Ry Golf Club to make the cut on the mark at two under, 11 strokes back from halfway leader Christiaan Bezuidenhout

Seven of the eight automatic qualification spots are already filled for Le Golf National, with Olesen currently occupying the final spot as he chases a maiden Ryder Cup appearance.

Olesen posted an eagle, four birdies and three bogeys during his second round

Eddie Pepperell and Matt Fitzpatrick are the only two players who can leapfrog Olesen in the standings with a victory this week, but they sit eight and nine strokes off the lead respectively after 36 holes.

"I actually feel really comfortable with my swing and set-up, but I just seem to lose it a little bit with the driver and the irons," Olesen told Sky Sports. "I definitely felt more comfortable today than yesterday.

"I feel like I'm really close to playing well and shooting a good number, like I've done over the past three months."

Pepperell, who also needs Olesen to finish outside of the top 12, mixed four birdies with a sole blemish to card a three-under 69 and join Ryder Cup captain Thomas Bjorn in the group on five under.

Eddie Pepperell has played alongside Thomas Bjorn for the first two rounds

"I would think I'd need to get at least 15 or 16 under par [to win] and that's 10 or 12 under for the weekend," Pepperell told Sky Sports. "I think I can do that.

"I'm definitely hitting enough good shots and hitting the ball well enough off the tee. The putter feels pretty good, despite not holing a lot, so it's just fixing those irons and then there will be a good score out there for me."

1:05 Pepperell remains confident of challenging for Made In Denmark victory, despite sitting eight strokes off the lead Pepperell remains confident of challenging for Made In Denmark victory, despite sitting eight strokes off the lead

Fitzpatrick, coming into the week 12th on the World Points List and needing Olesen to finish outside of the top seven, birdied three of his first five holes on his way to a second-round 68.

"I felt like I played really well today and I left three or four [shots out there], which just feels like how the season has been," Fitzpatrick said. "Given myself plenty of chances, but the putts have just seemed to dry up a little bit.

Matt Fitzpatrick represented Team Europe at Hazeltine in 2016

"Two rounds of eight under might be enough maybe [for victory], I can hope, but I'm going to have to go silly low I think."

Once the automatic qualifiers are confirmed, Bjorn will unveil his four wildcard selections in a special announcement show, live on Sky Sports, from 2pm on Wednesday September 5.

Live Ryder Cup Wildcard Announcement Live on

Watch the Made In Denmark throughout the weekend live on Sky Sports. Live coverage continues on Saturday from 11.30am on Sky Sports Golf.