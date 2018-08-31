Made In Denmark: Lee Westwood, Jonathan Thomson two off lead

1:15 Lee Westwood discusses how the Ryder Cup hopefuls should play the weekend at the Made In Denmark. Lee Westwood discusses how the Ryder Cup hopefuls should play the weekend at the Made In Denmark.

Lee Westwood fired a bogey-free 65 to get within two shots of the lead at the Made In Denmark, as home favourite Thorbjorn Olesen snuck into the weekend.

Latest leaderboard Made In Denmark

Westwood rolled back the years by posting seven birdies in front of large crowds at Silkeborg Ry Golf Club to join fellow Englishman Jonathan Thomson on 11 under, two strokes back from midway pacesetter Christiaan Bezuidenhout.

South African Bezuidenhout added a 65 to his opening 66 to hold the 36-hole lead for the first time on the European Tour, while overnight leader Thomson birdied two of his final three holes to post a three-under 69 and grab a tie for second.

Christiaan Bezuidenhout is 107th on the Race to Dubai

Olesen holds the final automatic Ryder Cup qualifying spot and kept destiny in his own hands by making the cut on the mark at two under, while vice-captain Westwood laughed off any hopes of getting a wildcard pick of his own.

"I think it would take more than that [a win]!" Westwood told Sky Sports. "Our team is so strong and there are a lot of good, young players, so they don't need me!"

Westwood is without a win on the European Tour since 2014

Sam Horsfield lies three off the pace on 10 under ahead of Thomas Detry and Matthew Baldwin, while Ryder Cup wildcard hopefuls Matt Wallace and Thomas Pieters posted matching 68s.

"I thought I played really well today, I just could not get the ball in the hole," Pieters said. "Although I shot 68 I felt like I had way many more chances.

Live European Tour Golf Live on

"Even on TV you can see that the greens are pretty rough but you've got to put a good stroke on it and hope it goes in."

England's Eddie Pepperell and Matt Fitzpatrick need to win the event to have a chance of leapfrogging Olesen on the World Points List, but head into the weekend eight and nine strokes back respectively.

Thorbjorn Olesen remains in pole position to qualify for his first Ryder Cup

Watch the Made In Denmark throughout the weekend live on Sky Sports. Live coverage continues on Saturday from 11.30am on Sky Sports Golf.