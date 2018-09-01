Dell Technologies Championship: Justin Rose grabs early lead

2:01 Highlights from the opening round of the Dell Technologies Championship at TPC Boston. Highlights from the opening round of the Dell Technologies Championship at TPC Boston.

Justin Rose birdied his final two holes to grab a one-shot lead after the opening round of the Dell Technologies Championship.

The 38-year-old, who could leapfrog Dustin Johnson as world No 1 this week, fired a bogey-free 65 at TPC Boston to top the leaderboard ahead of Abraham Ancer and Russell Knox.

Rose got up and down from a bunker to birdie the short par-four fourth and added another from tap-in range at the seventh, before draining a 25-footer at the 10th and making a five-foot gain at the 15th to move in to a share of the lead.

The Englishman then grabbed the outright advantage with a kick-in birdie at the 17th and doubled his cushion by closing out his blemish-free card with a four-foot gain at the last.

Knox played his final four holes in four under to close an opening-round 66, which Ancer matched after finishing his bogey-free start with three birdies over his final four holes.

American quarter Chris Kirk, Beau Hossler, Keegan Bradley and Gary Woodland share fourth on four under, while World No 1 Dustin Johnson recovered from two early bogeys to get in the group three off the pace that also includes Rafa Cabrera Bello.

Johnson came in to the week second in the FedExCup standing

Tyrrell Hatton, needing to move in to the FedExCup top 70 this week to qualify for the BMW Championship, joined Ryder Cup teammates Tommy Fleetwood and Alex Noren in posting opening-round 69s, as Rory McIlroy birdied the last to sign for a level-par 71.

Tiger Woods had to take a penalty from his opening tee shot and was three over after six holes, only to fight back and card a one-over 72 to stay within seven strokes of the lead.

Woods hasn't played in the FedExCup Play-Offs since 2013

