Ryder Cup moments, 24 day to go: Phillip Price stuns Phil Mickelson

We continue our countdown to the 2018 Ryder Cup by looking back at another memorable moment from the tournament archives – Phillip Price’s shock victory at the Belfry.

The Welshman went into his Sunday singles match with Phil Mickelson 117 places below him in the world rankings, only to upstage his playing partner and claim a stunning 2&1 win.

Price led after five holes and produced an incredible recovery from the edge of a water hazard at the sixth to double his advantage, before moving three ahead with a par at the seventh.

Mickelson registered 2.5 points from his five matches in 2002

The world No 118 was three ahead with eight to play and although Mickelson briefly cut the gap with a birdie at the 15th, Price completed victory in style by holing a stunning 25-footer at the next.

Price's point helped Sam Torrance's side to a 15.5-12.5 success in 2002, the first of the three consecutive victories for Team Europe.

Click on the video above to look back at Price's shock success!