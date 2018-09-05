Ryder Cup moments, 23 days to go: Rory McIlroy's Hazeltine eagle

0:58 Relive Rory McIlroy's match-winning eagle in the Friday fourballs at Hazeltine Relive Rory McIlroy's match-winning eagle in the Friday fourballs at Hazeltine

We continue our countdown of memorable moments from the last 25 years of the Ryder Cup by looking back at some Rory McIlroy magic from Hazeltine.

Europe found themselves 4-0 down after the opening session in 2016, only to fight back during the afternoon fourballs to cut USA's advantage to 5-3 at the close of play.

McIlroy had played alongside Andy Sullivan during the foursomes but was handed a different partner in Thomas Pieters for his second match, where they raced four ahead with five holes to play.

McIlroy formed a formidable charity with Pieters at Hazeltine

Although the USA pairing of Dustin Johnson and Matt Kuchar won the next two holes to halve the European advantage, McIlroy secured his first point of the week in style by finding the par-five 16th green in two and nailing a long eagle putt for victory.

