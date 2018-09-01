Webb Simpson leads ahead of Justin Rose, Tyrrell Hatton at TPC Boston

1:58 Highlights from the second round of the Dell Technologies Championship at TPC Boston Highlights from the second round of the Dell Technologies Championship at TPC Boston

Webb Simpson nailed a 70-foot eagle on his final hole to grab a one-shot lead at the halfway stage of the Dell Technologies Championship.

Simpson holed a putt from off the 18th green to close a bogey-free 63 and get to 11 under at TPC Boston, leapfrogging English pair Tyrrell Hatton and Justin Rose at the top of the leaderboard.

"Those moments are always fun on the last hole," Simpson said. "It was one of those clean days, with no fives and no bogeys."

Overnight leader Rose is one off the pace following his opening-round 65 with a four-under 67, while Hatton had set the early target after matching Simpson's joint-low round of the day.

Hatton's shop-bought putter continued to bring plenty of success as he struck eight birdies in scoring-friendly conditions, as Rose stayed in the hunt with four gains in a six-hole stretch around the turn.

Fleetwood picked up five shots in seven holes on his way to a six-under 65, while Cameron Smith and Abraham Ancer share fifth spot and sit four off the pace.

Former FedExCup champion Jordan Spieth and Ryder Cup wildcard hopeful Rafael Cabrera Bello are part of a group on nine players on six under, with world No 1 Dustin Johnson a further shot back.

