Ryder Cup: Thomas Bjorn has 'one little doubt' with wildcard picks

Thomas Bjorn has admitted he is “pretty much there” with how his Ryder Cup team will shape up at Le Golf National, but hasn’t fully decided on who will complete the European side.

Thorbjorn Olesen secured the final automatic qualifying place on the team to face the United States, joining Francesco Molinari, Justin Rose, Tyrrell Hatton, Rory McIlroy, Tommy Fleetwood, Jon Rahm and Alex Noren in the European side.

Bjorn will name his four wildcard selections in a special announcement show on Wednesday at 2pm, live on Sky Sports, with the Dane having a good idea about who he will select.

Olesen finished tied-20th at the Made In Denmark, the final event of the year-long qualification series

"I'm pretty set on two or three names," Bjorn told Sky Sports. "We've still got a bit of discussion to do and a bit of golf to watch in America over the next few days and then we'll see.

"I'm pretty much there in my head of how I see this team being and how I want to try and mix and match everyone, but there's still one little doubt in my head."

Europe are aiming to reclaim the trophy after a 17-11 defeat at Hazeltine in 2016, while Jim Furyk's USA side are searching for a first away victory in 25 years.

Five of Europe's eight automatic qualifiers will be making their maiden Ryder Cup appearance in France later this month, but Bjorn has brushed off any concern about the team's inexperience.

Matt Wallace (left) will be considered by Thomas Bjorn after his Made In Denmark victory

"When you start looking at those eight, it's a really strong team," Bjorn added. "There are a few newcomers in there but lots of strong names and people I have a lot of trust in.

"It was nice to see Thorbjorn [Olesen] make the team in the end. He has played some really good golf over the summer, he has been strong on the golf course, done all the right things and thoroughly deserves to be in this team.

Ian Poulter is among the players who could be given a wildcard pick on Wednesday

"This is an exciting European team and I'm really looking forward to being with this group of players. It's nice to see that it's coming around quick and I hope we can do Europe proud."

