Ryder Cup: Thorbjorn Olesen claims Europe's final qualification spot

Thorbjorn Olesen will make his Ryder Cup debut this month after securing Europe's final automatic qualification spot at the Made In Denmark.

Olesen came into the week occupying a place in Thomas Bjorn's side via the World Points List, but could have been overtaken had Eddie Pepperell or Matt Fitzpatrick won at Silkeborg Ry Golf Club.

Fitzpatrick began the day six strokes off the pace and fired a bogey-free 66 to set the target at 16 under, but saw his slim hopes of winning ended when Erik Van Rooyen replaced him as clubhouse leader.

That meant Olesen joins Francesco Molinari, Justin Rose, Tyrrell Hatton, Rory McIlroy, Tommy Fleetwood, Jon Rahm and Alex Noren in the European team for Le Golf National.

"It feels pretty good," Olesen told Sky Sports. "It has been a pretty tough week and a different kind of pressure to what you normally play under.

Thorbjorn Olesen will compete in his first Ryder Cup later this month

"We [Thomas Bjorn and I] had a nice conversation after the round and I think we're both pretty relieved. It has been an incredible summer and a lot of pressure, but I've been playing well and it has been a lot of fun.

"I've watched the Ryder Cup since I was six or seven years old and it just looks special. I think it's going to be a great team and hopefully we can get the trophy back to Europe."

Fitzpatrick posted back-to-back 66s to register his third top-10 of the year, with the 24-year-old now relying on being handed a wildcard pick if he is to make a second Ryder Cup appearance.

"Winning out here is tough so it was always a big ask, but I felt like I gave it a good go," Fitzpatrick told Sky Sports. "I played great again.

Fitzpatrick will now wait to see if he is awarded one of Thomas Bjorn's four wildcard picks

"I didn't drive it quite as well as I did yesterday, but my irons were still pretty good and I played really solid. I'm just struggling to hole some putts at the minute.

"I played great this weekend and hopefully it's a sign of things to come over the next few months."

