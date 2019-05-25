Bernd Wiesberger holds one-shot lead at Made in Denmark

Bernd Wiesberger's most recent European Tour title came at the Shenzhen International in 2017

Bernd Wiesberger fired his lowest round of the season to earn a one-shot lead going into the final round of the Made in Denmark in Farso.

The four-time European Tour winner missed seven months with a wrist injury last year but the Austrian, who is yet to record a top-10 finish this season, is back to full fitness and fired a four-under 67 to move into a narrow lead over Scotland's Robert MacIntyre.

Wiesberger made seven birdies on other cold and blustery day at Himmerland Golf & Spa Resort but he finished in disappointing fashion with a third bogey of the day at the 18th, with Germany's Max Schmitt and Austrian Matthias Schwab tied third at seven under - two shots back.

"I was very much in control of my ball, I hit a lot of good shots," said Wiesberger. "All in all it was a solid day, a good moving day for me.

"I feel like I'm in control of what I'm doing, I'm not trying to get ahead of myself, I'll just stick to my processes."

Wiesberger played alongside Robert MacIntyre in the third round

MacIntyre, who finished tied-second at the British Masters earlier this month, continued his impressive form since graduating from the European Challenge Tour with a three-under 68, which included five birdies and two bogeys.

Schmit (68) began the day with back-to-back birdies at the first two holes but after dropped shots at the third and sixth responded with gains at the 12th and 14th to remain in contention alongside overnight leader Schwab, who struggled to a one-over 72.

Former Ryder Cup player Oliver Wilson (68) surged back into contention with a remarkable back nine which included four birdies and an eagle in a six-hole stretch to end the day at six-under.

The Englishman is joined three off Wiesberger's lead by Spain's Pablo Larrazabal, whose 69 included four birdies and two bogeys, and France's Romain Langasque who made just one birdie in a 72.

Lee Westwood moved into contention after a productive third round

Matthew Southgate, Paul Dunne and Alejandro Canizares are a shot further back at five-under, a shot clear of Scottish duo Scott Jamieson and Richie Ramsay, Norway's Espen Kofstad and Englishman Lee Westwood, who enjoyed a best-of-the-day five-under 66.