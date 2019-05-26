Bernd Wiesberger pips Robert MacIntyre to Made in Denmark title

1:57 The top shots and key moments from the final round of the Made in Denmark as Bernd Wiesberger edged a riveting duel with Robert MacIntyre in Farso. The top shots and key moments from the final round of the Made in Denmark as Bernd Wiesberger edged a riveting duel with Robert MacIntyre in Farso.

Bernd Wiesberger withstood a superb challenge from Robert MacIntyre to clinch a one-shot victory after an enthralling final round of the Made in Denmark.

Final leaderboard Made in Denmark

The leading pair were locked together on 14 under with three holes remaining before Wiesberger birdied the 16th and MacIntyre went out of bounds with a wayward tee shot on the penultimate hole, although the Austrian's two-shot lead up the last suddenly looked in danger when he drove into a hazard.

Wiesberger overcame a mistake at the last to clinch his fifth European Tour title

But the Scot was unable to make the birdie he needed to force extra holes as Wiesberger scrambled a bogey-five to claim his fifth European Tour title, and his first since returning to competitive golf following seven months on the sidelines last year with a wrist injury.

Wiesberger, who led overnight by one shot, made an excellent start to his final round as he birdied the first and drained a 25-foot putt for another gain at the third, but a terrible tee-shot at the fourth was compounded by a poor second and led to a double-bogey six.

MacIntyre suddenly found himself in a share of the lead when he hit his approach to five feet and rattled in the putt to complete a three-shot swing, while halfway leader Matthias Schwab and Spaniard Pablo Larrazabal then made it a four-way tie at the top.

But Wiesberger got back on track when he matched MacIntyre's birdie at the long fifth, and a fortunate bounce at the sixth set up another birdie, although the up-and-coming left-hander then regained a share of the lead with his third birdie of the day at the next.

Robert MacIntyre had to settle for his second straight runner-up finish

Both traded two-putt birdies at the par-five eighth and parred the next two before Wiesberger made a decisive move at the 11th, where his delightful pitch from over 60 yards dropped into the cup for eagle.

However, Wiesberger then erred again at the 13th and MacIntyre holed a clutch 12-foot putt to jump back into a tie at the top, and both took advantage of the driveable par-four 14th before Wiesberger edged ahead when he converted a high-quality tee-shot to the short 16th.

Wiesberger's chip-in for eagle at the 11th was pivotal

The 33-year-old then had one hand on the trophy when MacIntyre carved his drive out of bounds on the penultimate hole and did well to limit the damage to a bogey, but Wiesberger opened the door for his playing partner when he blocked his tee shot into the hazard at the 72nd.

But MacIntyre was unable to threaten the pin with his second and missed his long-range putt for birdie, and Wiesberger held his nerve to make five and cap a five-under 66 for a winning score of 14 under par and his first victory since the Shenzhen International over two years ago.

Wiesberger's win was his first since returning from injury

"I didn't expect it all, I had such a rough year last year," said Wiesberger. "Winning is never easy, and I was thinking about what was going on in the last year.

"I had so many great people helping me and getting me back to where I am right now. I've had so much support, it's been amazing, and I'm proud to pay it back that way. I'm so thankful to so many people who have been there for me in the last year.

"It's been such a great week here, I've enjoyed myself so much. I've loved the way I've started playing."

Challenge Tour graduate MacIntyre had to settle for his second consecutive runner-up finish, having pushed Marcus Kinhult all the way at the British Masters, while Romain Langasque won the race for third after the Frenchman closed with a 66 which included four birdies in six holes on the back nine.

Langasque finished on 11 under and two clear of English duo Chris Paisley and Oliver Wilson, former British Masters champion Paul Dunne, Max Schmitt and Larrazabal, who raced to the turn in 31 but effectively took himself out of the running with bogeys at the 11th and 13th.