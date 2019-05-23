Made In Denmark: Matt Wallace one shot off early leaders in Farso

Matt Wallace made a strong start to his Made In Denmark title defence to get within a shot of the early lead in Farso.

The world No 25, who produced a career-best finish in a major by claiming a share of third at the PGA Championship, opened with a four-under 67 to stay in touch with the five-way tie at the top.

English trio Paul Waring, Matt Southgate and Tom Murray are part of the group at the top of the leaderboard, with Edoardo Molinari and Spain's Alejandro Canizares the others on five under.

Molinari is one of five players sitting on five under

"It's going in the right direction," Wallace said. "I'm working hard for it, it's not like it's just come randomly. There's more bits that I want to work on, there's bits I want to improve at.

"There's a long way to go for the rest of the year and I haven't won yet so it's important to me to try and get that and try and do that this week."

Wallace is searching for a first win in 2019

Starting on the back nine, Wallace picked up shots at the 11th and 14th before going inches away from making a hole-in-one at the par-three 16th.

Wallace picked up another shot at the 18th to reach the turn in 31 and ended a run of pars with a blemish at the seventh, only to stick his approach to tap-in range at the par-five next.

Molinari held a two-shot after beginning his second nine with four birdies in a five-hole stretch, only to bogey two of his last four holes, while Southgate got to six under but slipped back into the share of the lead after a bogey at the par-four 15th.

Scotland's Robert MacIntyre, who finished runner-up at the British Masters alongside Wallace, also lies a shot off the lead after a 67, while home favourites Lucas Bjerregaard and Thorbjorn Olesen also a shot off the pace.

Martin Simonsen won a luxury golf cart for him and his caddie after firing a hole-in-one at the par-three 16th, holing out from 96 yards with a wedge on his way to a level-par 71.

