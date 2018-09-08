Can John E Morgan impress Alfonso Ribeiro with 'The Carlton'?

4:25 Fresh Prince of Bel Air star Alfonso Ribeiro discusses his love of golf, his celebrity golf partners, and he is hugely impressed by John E Morgan's attempt at The Carlton dance! Fresh Prince of Bel Air star Alfonso Ribeiro discusses his love of golf, his celebrity golf partners, and he is hugely impressed by John E Morgan's attempt at The Carlton dance!

American comedian and actor Alfonso Ribeiro is best known for performing "The Carlton" in The Fresh Prince of Bel Air, but what would he make of John E Morgan's attempt at the iconic dance?

Ribeiro was part of an all-star cast taking part in a celebrity challenge during the third round of the Omega European Masters at Crans-sur-Sierre, and he took time out from enjoying the spectacular surroundings in the Swiss Alps to discuss his love of golf with Sky Sports.

The 46-year-old, who played Carlton Banks in the hit comedy alongside Hollywood superstar Will Smith for six years, is an avid golfer playing off a tidy handicap of two, and he is a regular fixture in several pro-am competitions including the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am.

Ribeiro joined Morgan to discuss his love for the game, his celebrity golfing partners, including Justin Timberlake and Big Bang Theory star Kunal Nayyar, and how often he likes to hit the fairways at the exclusive Lakeside Golf Club in the Los Angeles suburbs.

Alfonso Ribeiro is a regular in the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am

But Morgan could not let Ribeiro depart without performing his version of The Carlton, and the star was happy to act as critic and judge in a sight never seen before at Crans-sur-Sierre!

How did John E Morgan's dance moves go down? Watch the video above to find out ...