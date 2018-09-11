FedExCup: Who is through to the season-ending Tour Championship?

Rory McIlroy and Tiger Woods both confirmed their spots in the season-ending Tour Championship, but who will not be teeing it up in Atlanta?

The leading 70 players in the FedExCup standings were eligible to feature at the BMW Championship, but only the top 30 after the event qualify for the final tournament of the PGA Tour season.

McIlroy and Woods started the week in 24th and 25th position respectively and needed to impress to ensure they would qualify for East Lake, with both former FedExCup champions doing enough to progress.

A fifth-place finish in Philadelphia lifted McIlroy up seven places to 17th, with Woods a further three places back in 20th after ending in a share of sixth.

Keegan Bradley's first victory since 2012 saw him make the biggest move of the week, jumping from 52nd into sixth spot, while Xander Schauffele's share of third took him up 23 places into 18th.

The American pair were the only two players to move from outside of the top-30 inside the bubble, with Jordan Spieth and Emiliano Grillo both dropping out and seeing their season end a week early.

Spieth fell from 27th to 31st after struggling to a tied-55th finish, meaning he may face a possible fine from the PGA Tour for failing to play enough events, with Grillo slipping three places to 32nd position.

Four of Europe's Ryder Cup side all also saw their campaigns end at the penultimate event, with Rafa Cabrera Bello in 41st position, Ian Poulter in 45th, Tyrrell Hatton in 54th and former FedExCup champion Henrik Stenson in 57th.

Bryson DeChambeau tops the season-long standings, with Justin Rose, Tony Finau, Dustin Johnson and Justin Thomas completing the top-five ahead of Bradley and Brooks Koepka.

The leading quintet have their fate in their own hands and will secure FedExCup victory with a win at East Lake, while all 30 players in the field still have a chance of winning the $10m jackpot.

