Tony Finau excited to make Ryder Cup debut after wildcard pick

Tony Finau has described the chance to play in the Ryder Cup as a "dream come true" after being handed Team USA's final wildcard pick.

Finau was announced by Jim Furyk on Monday as the final name in the American side for Le Golf National, joining Bryson DeChambeau, Phil Mickelson and Tiger Woods as wildcard picks.

The 28-year-old missed out on automatic qualification despite registering eight top-10s during the regular PGA Tour season, including in the first three majors of the year.

Finau has since gone on to post top-10 finishes in each of the first three FedExCup play-offs, including a share of eighth at the BMW Championship, securing him a maiden Ryder Cup appearance.

Finau is up to world No 15 and is third on the FedExCup standings

"I've still got goosebumps," Finau said. "I'm just ecstatic. I don't know if I can really put it into words. All the emotions that come with accomplishing something like that… man, it's a dream come true for me.

"I got the goosebumps when he [Furyk] told me, and I'm excited to add my skills and talent to the team - a team that's stacked already. Hopefully I bring something to the team that can help us bring that cup back."

Finau is one of three rookies on the American team, joining DeChambeau and Justin Thomas in making their Ryder Cup debuts later this month.

Rickie Fowler, Dustin Johnson, Brooks Koepka, Patrick Reed, Webb Simpson, Thomas, Bubba Watson and Jordan Spieth were Team USA's eight automatic qualifiers.

