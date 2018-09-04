Tiger Woods, Bryson DeChambeau and Phil Mickelson given USA Ryder Cup captain's picks

USA Ryder Cup captain Jim Furyk has named Tiger Woods, Bryson DeChambeau and Phil Mickelson his first three captain's picks for this month's contest at Le Golf National.

Woods will make his eighth Ryder Cup appearance and his first since 2012 after returning to form and fitness this season, where he has posted five top-10 finishes to move back into the world's top 30 and reach the FedExCup Play-Offs.

The former world No 1 had originally been named as a vice-captain - the same role he held at Hazeltine in 2016 - but will now be replaced in that role, with David Duval, Zach Johnson and Matt Kuchar added to Furyk's backroom team.

Furyk announced his picks in Philadelphia on Tuesday

DeChambeau locked in his place after registering back-to-back wins at the Northern Trust and the Dell Technologies Championship, while Ryder Cup stalwart Mickelson will make his 12th consecutive appearance for Team USA.

More to follow…