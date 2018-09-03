Ryder Cup: Sky Sports Golf pundits predict Europe's wildcard picks

1:50 The 42nd Ryder Cup is just a few weeks away, with extended coverage live on Sky Sports The 42nd Ryder Cup is just a few weeks away, with extended coverage live on Sky Sports

Thomas Bjorn completes his European Ryder Cup side this week, but which four players should be given captain's picks for Le Golf National?

The year-long qualification process finished at the Made In Denmark, with Thorbjorn Olesen claiming the eighth automatic place to join Francesco Molinari, Justin Rose, Tyrrell Hatton, Rory McIlroy, Tommy Fleetwood, Jon Rahm and Alex Noren in the European team.

McIlroy will represent Team Europe for a fifth time

Bjorn will names his four wildcard selections on Wednesday, live on Sky Sports, with a number of players still in contention to fill the remaining spots.

Ryder Cup stalwarts Ian Poulter, Henrik Stenson, Sergio Garcia and Ian Poulter are yet to secure a place in the team, while 2016 members Rafa Cabrera Bello, Thomas Pieters and Matt Fitzpatrick missed out on qualification.

Irish Open champion Russell Knox and three-time season winner Matt Wallace also are relying on a captain's pick and will be under consideration, with Bjorn left with some difficult decisions in the coming days.

Which of the star-studded group will get the nod and represent Team Europe later this month? We asked the Sky Sports Golf pundits who they feel should be selected…

Nick Dougherty

Matt Wallace, Henrik Stenson, Ian Poulter, Paul Casey

Andrew Coltart

Ian Poulter, Henrik Stenson, Paul Casey, Rafa Cabrera Bello

Robert Lee

Ian Poulter, Henrik Stenson, Paul Casey, Matt Wallace

Ewen Murray

Matt Wallace, Paul Casey, Henrik Stenson, Ian Poulter

Richard Boxall

Ian Poulter, Paul Casey, Matt Wallace, Thomas Pieters

Henni Goya

Ian Poulter, Matt Wallace, Rafa Cabrera Bello, Paul Casey

Poulter was a vice-captain for Darren Clarke at 2016

Jamie Spence

Paul Casey, Henrik Stenson, Ian Poulter, Matt Wallace

