Ryder Cup: Sky Sports Golf pundits predict Europe's wildcard picks
By Sky Sports Golf
Last Updated: 03/09/18 3:04pm
Thomas Bjorn completes his European Ryder Cup side this week, but which four players should be given captain's picks for Le Golf National?
The year-long qualification process finished at the Made In Denmark, with Thorbjorn Olesen claiming the eighth automatic place to join Francesco Molinari, Justin Rose, Tyrrell Hatton, Rory McIlroy, Tommy Fleetwood, Jon Rahm and Alex Noren in the European team.
Bjorn will names his four wildcard selections on Wednesday, live on Sky Sports, with a number of players still in contention to fill the remaining spots.
Ryder Cup stalwarts Ian Poulter, Henrik Stenson, Sergio Garcia and Ian Poulter are yet to secure a place in the team, while 2016 members Rafa Cabrera Bello, Thomas Pieters and Matt Fitzpatrick missed out on qualification.
Irish Open champion Russell Knox and three-time season winner Matt Wallace also are relying on a captain's pick and will be under consideration, with Bjorn left with some difficult decisions in the coming days.
Which of the star-studded group will get the nod and represent Team Europe later this month? We asked the Sky Sports Golf pundits who they feel should be selected…
Nick Dougherty
Matt Wallace, Henrik Stenson, Ian Poulter, Paul Casey
Andrew Coltart
Ian Poulter, Henrik Stenson, Paul Casey, Rafa Cabrera Bello
Robert Lee
Ian Poulter, Henrik Stenson, Paul Casey, Matt Wallace
Ewen Murray
Matt Wallace, Paul Casey, Henrik Stenson, Ian Poulter
Richard Boxall
Ian Poulter, Paul Casey, Matt Wallace, Thomas Pieters
Henni Goya
Ian Poulter, Matt Wallace, Rafa Cabrera Bello, Paul Casey
Jamie Spence
Paul Casey, Henrik Stenson, Ian Poulter, Matt Wallace
Which four players do you think should be selected? Let us know by selection from the options below!
Watch Thomas Bjorn complete his European Ryder Cup side in a special announcement show, live on Wednesday from 2pm on Sky Sports Golf.