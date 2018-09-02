Made In Denmark: Matt Wallace wins play-off at second extra hole

2:31 Highlights from the final round of the Made In Denmark at Silkeborg Ry Golf Club Highlights from the final round of the Made In Denmark at Silkeborg Ry Golf Club

Matt Wallace sent out a message to Ryder Cup captain Thomas Bjorn by snatching a dramatic play-off victory at the Made In Denmark.

Wallace birdied five of his final six holes to post a five-under 67 and get to 19 under at Silkeborg Ry Golf Club, joining Lee Westwood, Jonathan Thomson and Steve Brown in a play-off.

Westwood and Thomson were eliminated with pars at the first extra hole, as Wallace holed a six-foot birdie putt and Brown converted from half that distance to extend the contest.

Lee Westwood carded a three-under 69 on Sunday

The pair returned to the 18th for a third time, where Wallace fired his approach to five feet and rolled in for birdie to claim a third win of the European Tour season.

Wallace's hopes appeared over after back-to-back bogeys from the third, only for the Englishman to fire a hat-trick of birdies around the turn and cancel a blemish at the 12th with successive gains over his next two holes.

Matt Wallace started the day two strokes off the pace

The 28-year-old then followed a 25-foot birdie at the 16th by picking up further shots over his final two holes to set the clubhouse target, which Thomson reached after a four-under 68.

Brown matched Thomson's 68 to post his best finish of the season, while overnight leader Westwood let a two-shot advantage slip over the closing holes on his way to a final-round 69.

Westwood will be a vice-captain for Europe at Le Golf National

Erik Van Rooyen took fifth place ahead of Lucas Bjerregaard after a round-of-the-day 65, with Matt Fitzpatrick three strokes back in tied-seventh thanks to a second bogey-free 66 in as many days.

Fitzpatrick needed a win to secure automatic qualification for the Ryder Cup, meaning Denmark's Thorbjorn Olesen held on to the final spot on the World Points List despite finishing tied-20th.

Thomas Bjorn will complete his European Ryder Cup side when he names his four wildcard picks in a special announcement show, live on Wednesday from 2pm on Sky Sports Golf.