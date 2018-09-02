Made In Denmark: Matt Wallace wins play-off at second extra hole
By Ali Stafford
Last Updated: 02/09/18 5:57pm
Matt Wallace sent out a message to Ryder Cup captain Thomas Bjorn by snatching a dramatic play-off victory at the Made In Denmark.
Wallace birdied five of his final six holes to post a five-under 67 and get to 19 under at Silkeborg Ry Golf Club, joining Lee Westwood, Jonathan Thomson and Steve Brown in a play-off.
Westwood and Thomson were eliminated with pars at the first extra hole, as Wallace holed a six-foot birdie putt and Brown converted from half that distance to extend the contest.
The pair returned to the 18th for a third time, where Wallace fired his approach to five feet and rolled in for birdie to claim a third win of the European Tour season.
Wallace's hopes appeared over after back-to-back bogeys from the third, only for the Englishman to fire a hat-trick of birdies around the turn and cancel a blemish at the 12th with successive gains over his next two holes.
The 28-year-old then followed a 25-foot birdie at the 16th by picking up further shots over his final two holes to set the clubhouse target, which Thomson reached after a four-under 68.
Brown matched Thomson's 68 to post his best finish of the season, while overnight leader Westwood let a two-shot advantage slip over the closing holes on his way to a final-round 69.
Erik Van Rooyen took fifth place ahead of Lucas Bjerregaard after a round-of-the-day 65, with Matt Fitzpatrick three strokes back in tied-seventh thanks to a second bogey-free 66 in as many days.
Fitzpatrick needed a win to secure automatic qualification for the Ryder Cup, meaning Denmark's Thorbjorn Olesen held on to the final spot on the World Points List despite finishing tied-20th.
