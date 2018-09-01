Made In Denmark: Ryder Cup vice-captain Lee Westwood one ahead
By Ali Stafford
Last Updated: 01/09/18 5:55pm
Lee Westwood grabbed a one-shot lead after a day of low scoring at the third round of the Made In Denmark.
The Ryder Cup vice-captain, chasing a first European Tour title since 2014, posted a five-under 67 at Silkeborg Ry Golf Club to edge ahead of a three-way tie for second.
Steve Brown, Jonathan Thomson and Thomas Detry sit a shot off the pace on 15 under, with Ryder Cup wildcard hopeful Matt Wallace a further stroke back after a six-under 66.
"I played great all day and only made one bad swing," Westwood told Sky Sports. "It was a good round of golf and was good fun."
Beginning the day two off the lead, Westwood holed a 15-footer to save par at the second and followed a tap-in gain at the fifth with a close-range gain at the next to reach the turn in 34.
Thomson bogeyed the first and slipped further back with a double-bogey at the third, only to bounce back with a hat-trick of gains from the fifth and converting a 12-foot eagle at the eighth.
Westwood kicked off his back nine with five consecutive birdies but found water off the final tee on his way to a closing double-bogey, as Thomson posted four gains in seven holes before matching Westwood's six at the par-four last.
Brown fired seven birdies and an eagle on his way to the lowest round of the day, with Detry signing for a blemish-free 66 to also join the tie for second.
Matt Fitzpatrick, who could leapfrog Thorbjorn Olesen in the Ryder Cup qualification standings with a win, sits six strokes back after a birdie-filled 66.
Olesen is a further three shots behind after five birdies in a six-hole stretch helped him to a five-under 67, while Pepperell - the only other player still with the chance of qualifying - saw his hopes ended by a two-over 74.
Who will win the Made In Denmark? Watch the final round on Sunday from 11.30am on Sky Sports Golf.