Made In Denmark: Ryder Cup vice-captain Lee Westwood one ahead

Lee Westwood grabbed a one-shot lead after a day of low scoring at the third round of the Made In Denmark.

The Ryder Cup vice-captain, chasing a first European Tour title since 2014, posted a five-under 67 at Silkeborg Ry Golf Club to edge ahead of a three-way tie for second.

Steve Brown, Jonathan Thomson and Thomas Detry sit a shot off the pace on 15 under, with Ryder Cup wildcard hopeful Matt Wallace a further stroke back after a six-under 66.

Wallace is chasing a third victory of the season

"I played great all day and only made one bad swing," Westwood told Sky Sports. "It was a good round of golf and was good fun."

Beginning the day two off the lead, Westwood holed a 15-footer to save par at the second and followed a tap-in gain at the fifth with a close-range gain at the next to reach the turn in 34.

Thomson bogeyed the first and slipped further back with a double-bogey at the third, only to bounce back with a hat-trick of gains from the fifth and converting a 12-foot eagle at the eighth.

Westwood kicked off his back nine with five consecutive birdies but found water off the final tee on his way to a closing double-bogey, as Thomson posted four gains in seven holes before matching Westwood's six at the par-four last.

Thomson is 216th on the Race to Dubai standings

Brown fired seven birdies and an eagle on his way to the lowest round of the day, with Detry signing for a blemish-free 66 to also join the tie for second.

Matt Fitzpatrick, who could leapfrog Thorbjorn Olesen in the Ryder Cup qualification standings with a win, sits six strokes back after a birdie-filled 66.

Olesen is a further three shots behind after five birdies in a six-hole stretch helped him to a five-under 67, while Pepperell - the only other player still with the chance of qualifying - saw his hopes ended by a two-over 74.

