Georgia Hall targets world No 1 spot ahead of Evian Championship

Georgia Hall has set her sights on becoming world No 1 ahead of her bid for a second women's major title of the season at the Evian Championship.

The Englishwoman claimed her maiden professional victory at the Women's British Open in July, before a runner-up finish at the Cambia Portland Classic on the LPGA Tour lifted her to a career-high of world No 8.

Hall has taken inspiration from Justin Rose moving top of the men's world rankings at the BMW Championship, aiming to climb closer to top spot with a strong week at Evian Resort Golf Club.

"It would be amazing if England's men and women were at world No 1," Hall said on Tuesday. "I think that would be incredible. I'm not miles away from that [world No 1].

"Since I turned pro four years ago I didn't really look at that [world No 1] as the ultimate goal, but I had little goals to kind of accomplish before that.

"Now I'm 8th and it's definitely the of main goal in my mind. Winning like this week or winning LPGA events is only got to get me closer."

Hall tees off alongside other 2018 major winners Ariya Jutanugarn and Sung Hyun Park - the world's top two - for the first two rounds, with the 22-year-old looking to build on her top-10 finish in last year's event.

"It's very cool to play in this event and it [winning a major] gives me a bit more confidence going into it," Hall added. If I'm in that similar position again I don't think I'll feel as nervous.

"It was very important to me to play well after the British Open. I wanted to kind of back up the win so to come second in the last event I played, it kind of meant more to me than it probably looked.

"I putted really well. I think my game is in good shape. I had four, five days off last week, so I feel fresh coming into this event."

