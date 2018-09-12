Rory McIlroy to make debut at Sentry Tournament of Champions

Rory McIlroy will make his earliest-ever start to his golfing year by making his debut at the Sentry Tournament of Champions in January.

The Northern Irishman will kick off 2019 by making his tournament debut at the winners-only event in Hawaii, held in Maui from January 3-6.

McIlroy has started his year at the Abu Dhabi Golf Championship in nine of the past 10 seasons

McIlroy has bypassed the event on the six previous occasions he was eligible to play, most recently last year, but will tee it up at Kapalua for the first time.

"It's a meaningful tournament to qualify for, because you have to win to get in, and winning is not easy on the PGA Tour," McIlroy said in a release.

I’m very excited to announce that I’ll be playing in the @Sentry_TOC for the first time. I can’t wait to see what the island of Maui has to offer! 🏌🏻‍♂️🏄‍♂️⛰ https://t.co/agDlvxddab — Rory McIlroy (@McIlroyRory) September 11, 2018

"I can't wait to get out to Maui in January to experience the Plantation Course and everything the island has to offer."

McIlroy secured his invite to the event for winning the Arnold Palmer Invitational in March, with 30 players currently eligible to play after winning on the PGA Tour in 2018.

McIlroy will be one of a number of former major winners in action in Hawaii

Each winner on the PGA Tour through to the RSM Classic in November will qualify for the no-cut event, where Jordan Spieth and Dustin Johnson are among the list of recent champions.

