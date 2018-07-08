The Greenbrier: Kevin Na cruises to second PGA Tour title

Kevin Na cruised his second PGA Tour title with a dominant five-stroke victory at the Greenbrier in West Virginia.

Final leaderboard The Greenbrier

Na fired six birdies in a seven-hole stretch around the turn on his way to a six-under 64 at West Sulphur Springs, pulling him clear of overnight joint-leader Kelly Kraft and the chasing pack.

Kraft birdied the last to grab outright second ahead of Brandt Snedeker and Jason Kokrak, with the trio joining Austin Cook - who ended tied-fifth - in taking the qualification spots up for grabs for The Open.

Snedeker registered his best finish of 2018

"I never knew when the next one was going to come," Na told Sky Sports. "It's a really sweet one today, especially with how I played and finished and won by a big margin."

Beginning the day a shot off the pace, Na birdied the fourth and added another at the par-four next before nailing a 30-footer at the sixth for a third straight gain.

Na drained from 40 feet at the eighth and tapped in for another at the ninth to reach the turn in 29, with the American beginning his back nine with another long-range gain to extend his advantage.

The world No 65 missed from 10 feet to bogey the 11th but converted from a similar distance at the 16th, before holing a 15-footer to save par at the 17th and sealing his victory with a par at the last.

Overnight joint-leader Harold Varner III stuttered to a final-round 72 to end in a group of five players tied-fifth, with Russell Henley completing the top 10 after a round-of-the-day 63.

Bubba Watson's hopes faded on the final day as he finished in a share of 13th, while Phil Mickelson was given a self-imposed two-shot penalty for tapping down fescue by a tee box on his way to a four-over 74.