Michael Kim wins John Deere Classic to qualify for The Open

1:30 Michael Kim won the John Deere Classic by eight shots on Sunday Michael Kim won the John Deere Classic by eight shots on Sunday

Michael Kim qualified for The Open at Carnoustie after securing an eight-shot win in the John Deere Classic on Sunday.

Final leaderboard John Deere Classic

Kim cruised to victory with a 66 in the final round to go with scores of 63, 64 and 64, in the process setting a new record of 27 under par for the tournament at TPC Deere Run in Illinois.

The American will now compete at The 147th Open, which gets underway on Thursday, live on Sky Sports.

Live at The Open Live on

Kim carried a five-shot lead into day four and having birdied five of the last six holes on a rain-interrupted Saturday, did the same at the first three on Sunday before adding a fourth at the eighth to go out in 31.

A run of seven successive pars around the turn ended with a birdie two at the 16th, and two further pars saw him home in some comfort.

Italy's Francesco Molinari was among his closest challengers as he carded a seven-under 64 to finish in a tie for second at 19 under with Joel Dahmen, Sam Ryder and Kim's playing partner Bronson Burgoon.

Francesco Molinari has now finished runner-up or better in four of his past five worldwide starts

Burgoon teed off at the final hole needing a birdie to claim second in his own right, but having found a green-side bunker with his second shot, played out to within inches to ensure his share of the spoils with a 69.