Brandt Snedeker makes all for Wyndham Championship victory

Brandt Snedeker completed a wire-to-wire victory at the Wyndham Championship after carding a five-under 65 in the final round at Sedgefield Country Club.

Leaderboard Wyndham Championship

The 37-year-old American, who opened up with a 59 in North Carolina on Thursday, finished on 21-under 259 and three shots clear of C.T. Pan and Webb Simpson to secure his ninth PGA Tour victory, on the 11th anniversary of his first career win in this tournament in 2007.

Snedeker returned to the Greensboro course early on Sunday morning to complete his third round after storms forced an early end to play on Saturday.

He held a three-shot advantage at the start of the day, but his lead was down to one after 54 holes as he could only play his remaining 11 holes in level par as he signed for a 68 which put him on 16 under and one ahead of American Brian Gay (62) and Canadian David Hearn (64).

Those two rivals fell by the wayside early in the final round with Snedeker looking set for a comfortable victory as he remained in command thanks to birdies at the third, fifth and eighth.

Brandt Snedeker birdied the last for a three-shot success

He added a further birdie at the 11th but his game became a little untidy in the closing stages with some wayward shots, and a bogey at the 13th briefly cost him the lead when Pan made his sixth birdie of the day at the 15th.

Snedeker moved back into a share of the lead when he also birdied the 15th, after an excellent chip from the greenside rough, and he was then gifted a two-shot advantage when Pan, playing in the group ahead, double-bogeyed the 18th after driving out of bounds down the right.

C.T. Pan missed out on a maiden victory after a six at the par-four 18th

That gave world No 88 Snedeker the luxury of being able to bogey the final hole, but he finished in style by rolling in a 20-foot birdie putt to wrap up his first win since February 2016.

Taiwan's Pan signed for a 66 to share second place with American Webb Simpson, who charged up the leaderboard with an eight-under 62, although he also came unstuck at the 18th with a bogey.

2:06 Jim Furyk took some encouragement for the future after carding a 63 in the final round of the Wyndham Championship. Jim Furyk took some encouragement for the future after carding a 63 in the final round of the Wyndham Championship.

United States Ryder Cup captain Jim Furyk also finished strongly with a 63 to claim joint-fourth place with D.A. Points (67) on 17 under, with Gay (69) and Ryan Moore (67) one shot further back.

0:39 D.A. Points sparked his final round at the Wyndham Championship into life by holing his second shot from 152 yards for an eagle at the par-four second D.A. Points sparked his final round at the Wyndham Championship into life by holing his second shot from 152 yards for an eagle at the par-four second

Sergio Garcia will miss out on the FedEx Cup play-off series for the first time after finishing outside the top 125 on the points list following a disappointing final round.

The Spaniard could only manage a level-par 70 which left him in a tie for 24th place on 12 under and 128th in the rankings.

Garcia's compatriot Rafa Cabrera Bello ended the tournament on a high note, though, with a six-under 64 that moved him into joint-11th place on 14 under.

Sergio Garcia will have next week off after failing to qualify for the FedEx Cup play-offs

Henrik Stenson, who was the defending champion, also signed off with a 64 to finish one shot further back on 13 under, while England's Matt Fitzpatrick closed with a 68 to end up on 10 under

One man who did make a late move into the FedEx Cup play-off positions and secured his card for next year was Canadian Nick Taylor, who carded a flawless 63, which included four successive birdies from the second and an eagle at the 15th.

Live on the Range: Northern Trust Live on

That put him in a tie for eighth place on 15 under with his compatriot Hearn, who could only post a 70 in the final round as he missed out on a place in the top 125, and American Ryan Armour.

Harris English did sneak into the top 125 in 124th place after a 68 moved him up to 14 under, while Ireland's Seamus Power, who missed the cut, just qualified in 125th spot.