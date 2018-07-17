England vs India

The pick of the action from the third and final ODI between England and India at Headingley

Adil Rashid bowled Virat Kohli with a beauty before Joe Root completed back-to-back centuries from the final ball of the match as England eased to an eight-wicket victory over India in the deciding ODI and to an eighth bilateral series win in a row.

Yorkshire star Rashid (3-49) left Kohli (71) dumbfounded as he pitched the ball on leg stump and then spun it back past the outside edge and into off as India posted just 256-8 in the third and final fixture at Headingley.

Rashid dismissed Kohli and Suresh Raina (1) in the same over as the tourists stumbled from 156-3, with his county colleague, David Willey, also impressing with the ball en route to figures of 3-40.

England's victory had a real Yorkshire feel with Jonny Bairstow (30 off 13) giving the hosts a rollicking start to the chase and Root (100no from 120) backing up his ton in Saturday's series-leveling win at Lord's.

Root hit his his 13th ODI century - an England record - during an unbroken third-wicket stand of 186 with skipper Morgan (88no) as the hosts cantered home with 33 balls in the bank, Root smashing Hardik Pandya to the midwicket fence to reach three figures and win the game.

India's run of ODI series victories on the bounce has been snapped at nine and Kohli's charges will now look forward to the five-Test series against England which begins at Edgbaston on August 1, live on Sky Sports.

Kohli and Shikhar Dhawan (44) shared a 71-run stand for the second wicket after England bagged Rohit Sharma (2 off 18) early during a fine spell of new-ball bowling from Willey and Mark Wood - Wood catching Rohit off Willey at deep square in the sixth over.

Dhawan played sumptuously during his 49-ball knock, with three boundaries in a row off one Liam Plunkett over, but he was then run out via a direct hit from Ben Stokes at midwicket before Rashid bowled Dinesh Karthik (21) - rotated into the side in place of KL Rahul - off an inside-edge.

Rashid firmly turned the game in England's favour when his dismissals of Kohli and Raina bookended the 31st over, with the delivery to remove Kohli, reminiscent of the ball of the century which Shane Warne undid Mike Gatting with across the Pennines at Old Trafford during in 1993, a peach.

Suresh Raina (1) clipped the leg-spinner to Root at leg-slip five balls later, with India's innings petering out from that point - the tourists only able to muster 98 runs from the final 19 overs.

MS Dhoni, booed by some sections of the Lord's crowd on Saturday for his go-slow approach, batted with the shackles on once again as he looked to rebuild but then edged the impressive Willey behind to fall for a 66-ball 42 after being promoted to No 5, ahead of Raina.

Hardik Pandya (21 off 21), Bhuvneshwar Kumar (21 off 35) and Shardul Thakur (22no off 13) added lower-order runs - Thakur smashing two sixes off Stokes in the penultimate over - but England would have been delighted by halfway and then by Bairstow's blistering start to the run chase.

Bairstow smashed seven boundaries in 13 balls - four off Bhuvneshwar in the third over and three off Pandya in the fourth - before chipping Shardul Thakur to Raina at short midwicket.

James Vince (27 off 27), into the side as Bairstow's partner with Jason Roy nursing a laceration on his finger, clubbed his first ball for four and looked typically elegant until he was run out by Pandya from midwicket, Dhoni whipping off the bails after gathering excellently with his right hand.

Dhoni, however, spilled a tough chance to catch Root down the leg-side when the batsman had 59 as England's Test skipper and his one-day counterpart eased the hosts towards their target, aided when Root was saved by a Yuzvendra Chahal no-ball after being stumped by Dhoni.

