Cricket Match

Score Centre
  • News
  • Pundits
  • Women's
  • Video
  • Fixtures
  • Results
  • Tables
  • Teams
  • Competitions
  • Cricket on Sky
  • Score Centre
  • Bet
Day 1 of 1
Badge

Guyana Amazon W

141-4
Result
Badge

St Lucia

138-7

Guyana Amazon Warriors win by 3 runs

Guyana Amazon W vs St Lucia

St Lucia Stars lose to Guyana by three runs in CPL thriller

Woe for Warner as Tahir claims fortunate wicket in first over

Guyana's Imran Tahir celebrates dismissing St Lucia's David Warner lbw for 11 in his first over

St Lucia Stars' winless streak in the Caribbean Premier League reached unlucky 13 as Guyana Amazon Warriors held their nerve to claim a three-wicket win, at Providence.

SCORECARD

Set 142 to win, Stars seemed set for a rare victory at 113-2 in the 17th over despite the departure of David Warner, who was somewhat unfortunate to fall lbw to Imran Tahir (2-23) for 11.

But the departure of Lendl Simmons, who struck five sixes in a quick-fire 45, and captain Kieron Pollard (32) in quick succession triggered a collapse in which five wickets fell for 13 runs.

With 16 needed off the final over, Mitchell McClenaghan and Qais Ahmad came up short as Keemo Paul closed out the match - Stars finishing on 138-7.

v

Live Caribbean Premier League

Guyana Amazon W vs Barbados Triden

August 12, 2018, 10:30pm


Warner's dismissal, adjudged lbw attempting to reverse sweep in Tahir's first over even though the ball appeared to be missing and hit his glove, rather summed up Stars' night.

Guyana took the initiative from the off after being put in as Chad Walton (31) and Luck Ronchi (42) compiled an opening stand of 54 in quick time.

Qais Ahmad put the brakes on in a superb spell of 3-15, which included the wicket of Shimron Heytmer for 21, as Stars used eight bowlers in total only for Jason Mohammad (20no) and Shefane Rutherford (15no) to take Guyana out of reach.

Our live coverage of CPL 2018 continues with Guyana against Barbados, live on Sky Sports Cricket from 10.30pm.

Comment below to get involved in the debate, but please adhere to our House Rules. If you wish to report any comment, simply click on the down arrow next to the offending comment and click 'Report'.

Match Details

Date
11th - 12th Aug 2018
Toss
St Lucia Stars won the toss and elected to bowl.
Venue
Providence Stadium
Umpires
N Duguid, L Rusere
TV Umpire
G O Brathwaite
Match Referee
D O Hayles
Reserve Umpire
I Moakan

st lucia BATTING CARD

Batsman R
A.D.S. Fletcher lbw Tahir 14
D.A. Warner lbw Tahir 11
L.M.P. Simmons c Ronchi b Emrit 45
K.A. Pollard c Mohammed b Emrit 32
M.S. Chapman s Ronchi b Green 2
R.R.S. Cornwall b Emrit 3
K.A.R. Hodge b Paul 0
Q.A. Kamawal Not out 9
M.J. McClenaghan Not out 9
Extras 1nb, 12w, 13
Total 20.0 Overs 138 - 7
Full Batting Card

guyana amazon w BOWLING CARD

Bowler O M R W
Tanvir 4 0 19 0
C. Green 4 0 28 1
R.R. Emrit 4 0 26 3
M I T Tahir 4 0 23 2
K.M.A. Paul 4 0 42 1
Full Bowling Card

©2018 Sky UK