St Lucia Stars' winless streak in the Caribbean Premier League reached unlucky 13 as Guyana Amazon Warriors held their nerve to claim a three-wicket win, at Providence.

Set 142 to win, Stars seemed set for a rare victory at 113-2 in the 17th over despite the departure of David Warner, who was somewhat unfortunate to fall lbw to Imran Tahir (2-23) for 11.

But the departure of Lendl Simmons, who struck five sixes in a quick-fire 45, and captain Kieron Pollard (32) in quick succession triggered a collapse in which five wickets fell for 13 runs.

With 16 needed off the final over, Mitchell McClenaghan and Qais Ahmad came up short as Keemo Paul closed out the match - Stars finishing on 138-7.

Warner's dismissal, adjudged lbw attempting to reverse sweep in Tahir's first over even though the ball appeared to be missing and hit his glove, rather summed up Stars' night.

Guyana took the initiative from the off after being put in as Chad Walton (31) and Luck Ronchi (42) compiled an opening stand of 54 in quick time.

Qais Ahmad put the brakes on in a superb spell of 3-15, which included the wicket of Shimron Heytmer for 21, as Stars used eight bowlers in total only for Jason Mohammad (20no) and Shefane Rutherford (15no) to take Guyana out of reach.

