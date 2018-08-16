Watch how New Zealand's Ross Taylor helped Jamaica Tallawahs to a second CPL win in two days.

Jamaica Tallawahs secured a second victory in as many days as they beat St Kitts and Nevis Patriots by 49 runs at Sabina Park on Wednesday night to stay unbeaten and top of the Caribbean Premier League.

Put into bat first, both Jamaica openers fired, Kennar Lewis thrashing 49 from 24 balls and Glenn Phillips 41 off 38, while New Zealander Ross Taylor (51no off 35) came in and cracked an unbeaten fifty as the Tallawahs posted 178-4.

Staggeringly, with Chris Gayle and Evin Lewis at the crease, St Kitts and Nevis had only one run on the board when they lost their first wicket in the third over, and they never got close to their target thereafter, stumbling to 131-9.

Oshane Thomas, who had troubled Gayle with his searing pace when the teams met last year, conceded only a single to the big-hitting left-hander in the opening over, while Krishmar Santokie followed it up with a maiden.

Thomas (1-27) then accounted for Lewis, edging behind, while Santokie (2-13) - the pick of the bowlers - swiftly added the wicket of Tom Cooper (7), taken at mid-on.

At the other end, Gayle finally got going, smashing three sixes and a boundary in his 25-ball 24 before falling to offspinner Steven Jacobs (1-18).

Mahmudullah (22 off 15) briefly threatened but regular Patriots wickets tumbled, with Imad Wasim (2-21) and Wednesday night's match-winner Adam Zampa (2-38) chipping in with a pair of strikes, as Jamaica cruised to a comfortable win.

Earlier, Nepalese legspinner Sandeep Lamichhane impressed for St Kitts and Nevis, claiming 2-21 from his four overs, dismissing Lewis and Andre McCarthy in the space of three balls to briefly derail the Tallawahs innings before Taylor came in and lifted the hosts up to a match-winning score.

