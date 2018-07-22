Sri Lanka are closing in on a series win after leaving South Africa five down at stumps on the third day of the second Test in Colombo.

The hosts declared their second innings to set a huge victory target of 490 and they are on the verge of a crushing success after spinners Akila Dananjaya and Rangana Herath each took two wickets to reduce South Africa to 139-5.

Theunis De Bruyn was the only South Africa batsman to offer any resistance with an unbeaten 45 off 97 balls and remains at the crease with Temba Bavuma (14).

Dimuth Karunaratne (85), Danushka Gunathilaka (61) and Angelo Mathews (71) all posted half-centuries as Sri Lanka declared on 275-5 after starting the third morning on 151-3.

For South Africa, who must win the second Test to avoid defeat in the two-match series, left-arm spinner Keshav Maharaj took 3-154 to finish with a 12-wicket match haul.

Sri Lanka won the opening Test in Galle by 278 runs inside three days and another comfortable victory now looks on the cards.

