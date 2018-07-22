Cricket Match

Day 3 of 5
Badge

Sri Lanka

338 & 275-5 (104.1 ov)
Close
Badge

S Africa

124 & 139-5

South Africa need 351 runs to win

Sri Lanka vs S Africa

Sri Lanka five wickets from sealing Test series win over South Africa

Rangana Herath dismissed Aiden Markram and Hashim Amla as South Africa closed on 139-5 chasing 490

Sri Lanka are closing in on a series win after leaving South Africa five down at stumps on the third day of the second Test in Colombo.

SCORECARD | COMMENTARY

The hosts declared their second innings to set a huge victory target of 490 and they are on the verge of a crushing success after spinners Akila Dananjaya and Rangana Herath each took two wickets to reduce South Africa to 139-5.

Theunis De Bruyn was the only South Africa batsman to offer any resistance with an unbeaten 45 off 97 balls and remains at the crease with Temba Bavuma (14).

Angelo Mathews hit 71 for Sri Lanka as the fashioned a huge lead in Colombo

Dimuth Karunaratne (85), Danushka Gunathilaka (61) and Angelo Mathews (71) all posted half-centuries as Sri Lanka declared on 275-5 after starting the third morning on 151-3.

For South Africa, who must win the second Test to avoid defeat in the two-match series, left-arm spinner Keshav Maharaj took 3-154 to finish with a 12-wicket match haul.

Sri Lanka won the opening Test in Galle by 278 runs inside three days and another comfortable victory now looks on the cards.

Match Details

Date
20th - 24th Jul 2018
Toss
Sri Lanka won the toss and elected to bat.
Venue
Sinhalese Sports Club Ground
Umpires
N J Llong, R J Tucker
TV Umpire
P R Reiffel
Match Referee
R B Richardson
Reserve Umpire
L E Hannibal

s africa BATTING CARD

Batsman R
D. Elgar lbw Perera 37
A.K. Markram lbw Herath 14
T.B. de Bruyn Not out 45
H.M. Amla b Herath 6
F. du Plessis c Mathews b Perera 7
K.A. Maharaj lbw Perera 0
T. Bavuma Not out 14
Extras 4nb, 8b, 4lb 16
Total 41.0 Overs 139 - 5
Full Batting Card

sri lanka BOWLING CARD

Bowler O M R W
Herath 15 1 54 2
Perera 16 4 38 1
M.K.P.A.D. Perera 10 2 35 2
Full Bowling Card

