Suranga Lakmal held his nerve as he bowled Sri Lanka to a thrilling three-run win over South Africa in the rain-affected fourth one-day international in Kandy.

Lakmal conceded just four runs from the game's final over as the hosts pulled off a face-saving victory, despite already having conceded the five-match series to the Proteas.

Dasun Shanaka's 65 in 34 balls and Thisara Perera's 51 not out rescued Sri Lanka from 198-6 to post 306-7 in their 50 overs.

Rain meant South Africa had an adjusted target of 191 from 21 overs, but they fell just short.

Lakmal took 3-46, as South Africa leaked wickets despite maintaining a solid scoring rate.

Hashim Amla top-scored on 40 for the tourists but they could not find the eight runs required off the final over as Sri Lanka ended the possibility of a series sweep.

