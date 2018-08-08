Cricket Match

Day 1 of 1
Badge

Sri Lanka

306-7
Result
Badge

S Africa

187-9

Sri Lanka win by 3 runs (DLS Method)

Sri Lanka vs S Africa

Sri Lanka win last-ball thriller as South Africa fall short

Suranga Lakmal helped Sri Lanka avoid a series whitewash

Suranga Lakmal held his nerve as he bowled Sri Lanka to a thrilling three-run win over South Africa in the rain-affected fourth one-day international in Kandy.

SCORECARD | HOW IT HAPPENED

Lakmal conceded just four runs from the game's final over as the hosts pulled off a face-saving victory, despite already having conceded the five-match series to the Proteas.

Dasun Shanaka's 65 in 34 balls and Thisara Perera's 51 not out rescued Sri Lanka from 198-6 to post 306-7 in their 50 overs.

Rain meant South Africa had an adjusted target of 191 from 21 overs, but they fell just short.

Lakmal took 3-46, as South Africa leaked wickets despite maintaining a solid scoring rate.

Hashim Amla top-scored on 40 for the tourists but they could not find the eight runs required off the final over as Sri Lanka ended the possibility of a series sweep.

Match Details

Date
8th Aug 2018
Toss
South Africa won the toss and elected to bowl.
Venue
Pallekele International Cricket Stadium
Umpires
P R Reiffel, L E Hannibal
TV Umpire
N J Llong
Match Referee
J Srinath
Reserve Umpire
R R Wimalasiri

s africa BATTING CARD

Batsman R
Q. de Kock b Lakmal 23
H.M. Amla c Kumara b Perera 40
R.R. Hendricks c de Silva b Shanaka 2
J.P. Duminy run out (Shanaka) 38
H. Klaasen c Mathews b de Silva 17
D.A. Miller b Lakmal 21
A.L. Phehlukwayo b Perera 9
P.W.A. Mulder c de Silva b Lakmal 4
K.A. Maharaj b Perera 17
C.J. Dala Not out 3
L. Ngidi Not out 1
Extras 1nb, 6w, 5lb 12
Total 21.0 Overs 187 - 9
Full Batting Card

sri lanka BOWLING CARD

Bowler O M R W
R.A.S. Lakmal 5 0 46 3
M.K.P.A.D. Perera 3 0 30 1
Perera 4 0 32 2
M.D. Shanaka 2 0 20 1
C.B.R.L.S. Kumara 3 0 28 0
D.M. de Silva 4 0 26 1
Full Bowling Card

