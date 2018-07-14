South Africa were skittled for their lowest total since readmission as they collapsed to 73 all out en route to a 278-run defeat to Sri Lanka in the first Test.

Chasing a target of 352 to win, the Proteas lasted just 28.5 overs in their second innings, losing all 10 wickets in the second session after going to lunch at 5-0 on day three in Galle.

Off-spinner Dilruwan Perera bowled unchanged from one end to claim career-best figures of 6-32 - his sixth five-wicket haul in Tests - and end with match figures of 10-78.

Vernon Philander (22no), Aiden Markram (19) and Quinton de Kock (10) were the only South Africans to reach double figures, with Hasim Amla out for a two-ball duck.

Earlier, Dale Steyn claimed his 421st wicket in Test cricket to equal the South African record held by Shaun Pollock when he dismissed last man Lakshan Sandakan as Sri Lanka were all out for 190.

Steyn will now be hoping to surpass Pollock and help South Africa earn a series draw when the second and final Test gets underway in Colombo on Friday.

