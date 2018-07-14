Cricket Match

Day 3 of 5
Badge

Sri Lanka

287 & 190
Result
Badge

S Africa

126 & 73

Sri Lanka win by 278 runs

Sri Lanka vs S Africa

South Africa bowled out for 73 as Sri Lanka win first Test in Galle by 278 runs

Off-spinner Dilruwan Perera takes career-best 6-32 as Sri Lanka win by 278 runs

Hashim Amla scored a duck in South Africa's total of 73 all out

South Africa were skittled for their lowest total since readmission as they collapsed to 73 all out en route to a 278-run defeat to Sri Lanka in the first Test.

SCORECARD | HOW IT HAPPENED

Chasing a target of 352 to win, the Proteas lasted just 28.5 overs in their second innings, losing all 10 wickets in the second session after going to lunch at 5-0 on day three in Galle.

Off-spinner Dilruwan Perera bowled unchanged from one end to claim career-best figures of 6-32 - his sixth five-wicket haul in Tests - and end with match figures of 10-78.

Dilruwan Perera bagged 6-32, his best figures in Tests

Vernon Philander (22no), Aiden Markram (19) and Quinton de Kock (10) were the only South Africans to reach double figures, with Hasim Amla out for a two-ball duck.

Earlier, Dale Steyn claimed his 421st wicket in Test cricket to equal the South African record held by Shaun Pollock when he dismissed last man Lakshan Sandakan as Sri Lanka were all out for 190.

Steyn will now be hoping to surpass Pollock and help South Africa earn a series draw when the second and final Test gets underway in Colombo on Friday.

Match Details

Date
12th - 16th Jul 2018
Toss
Sri Lanka won the toss and elected to bat.
Venue
Galle International Stadium
Umpires
P R Reiffel, R J Tucker
TV Umpire
N J Llong
Match Referee
R B Richardson
Reserve Umpire
R Martinesz

s africa BATTING CARD

Batsman R
A.K. Markram s Dickwella b Herath 19
D. Elgar s Dickwella b Perera 4
H.M. Amla c de Silva b Perera 0
T. Bavuma c de Silva b Perera 2
F. du Plessis c Mathews b Herath 1
Q. de Kock lbw Perera 10
V.D. Philander Not out 22
K.A. Maharaj c Sandakan b Perera 9
K.S. Rabada b Perera 0
D.W. Steyn c&b Herath 2
T. Shamsi lbw Sandakan 2
Extras 2b, 2
Total All Out, 28.5 Overs 73
Full Batting Card

sri lanka BOWLING CARD

Bowler O M R W
Herath 14 4 38 3
Perera 14 4 32 6
P.A.D.L.R. Sandakan 0.5 0 1 1
Full Bowling Card

