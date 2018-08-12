Cricket Match

Day 1 of 1
Badge

Sri Lanka

299-8
Result
Badge

S Africa

121

Sri Lanka win by 178 runs

Sri Lanka vs S Africa

Sri Lanka thump South Africa in fifth ODI as Akila Dananjaya takes 6-29

Akila Dananjaya took 6-29 as Sri Lanka thrashed South Africa

Angelo Mathews hit 97 and Akila Dananjaya took six wickets as Sri Lanka hammered South Africa by 178 runs in the final one-day international in Colombo on Sunday.

SCORECARD | AS IT HAPPENED

With the brilliant innings from Mathews, backed by Niroshan Dickwella's 43, Sri Lanka made 299-8 off their 50 overs.

South Africa, needing to make the biggest target ever achieved by a visiting team to the Colombo ground, were all out for 121 after just under 25 overs.

Captain Quinton de Kock made 54 but other wickets fell thick and fast as Dananjaya's (6-29) spin took a toll on the visitors.

Despite their heavy defeat, South Africa won the five-match series 3-2.

Match Details

Date
12th Aug 2018
Toss
Sri Lanka won the toss and elected to bat.
Venue
R. Premadasa Stadium
Umpires
R S A Palliyaguruge, N J Llong
TV Umpire
P R Reiffel
Match Referee
J Srinath
Reserve Umpire
R Martinesz

s africa BATTING CARD

Batsman R
H.M. Amla b Lakmal 0
Q. de Kock b Perera 54
A.K. Markram c&b Perera 20
R.R. Hendricks b Perera 0
H. Klaasen lbw Perera 3
J.P. Duminy c&b de Silva 12
P.W.A. Mulder lbw Kumara 2
A.L. Phehlukwayo c Dickwella b Perera 3
K.A. Maharaj c Lakmal b Perera 8
K.S. Rabada Not out 12
C.J. Dala c de Silva b Kumara 5
Extras 1w, 1lb 2
Total All Out, 24.4 Overs 121
Full Batting Card

sri lanka BOWLING CARD

Bowler O M R W
R.A.S. Lakmal 4 0 22 1
M.K.P.A.D. Perera 9 0 29 6
D.M. de Silva 4 0 21 1
Perera 2 0 14 0
C.B.R.L.S. Kumara 5.4 0 34 2
Full Bowling Card

