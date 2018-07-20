Zimbabwe vs Pakistan

Fakhar Zaman struck Pakistan's first ODI double-hundred as records tumbled in the fourth one-day international, against Zimbabwe in Bulawayo.

Fakhar (210no) put on 304 with Imam-ul-Haq (113) - the first opening stand of over 300 in ODI history - to propel Pakistan to 399-1 off 50 overs, their highest ODI total, and pave the way for a 244-run victory.

SCORECARD | COMMENTARY

The pair were ruthless as they surpassed the previous best opening stand of 286 put on by Sri Lanka's Upul Tharanga and Sanath Jayasuriya against England in 2006.

The partnership is also the fourth-highest for any wicket in ODIs - Windies' Chris Gayle and Marlon Samuels chalking up 372 against Zimbabwe in 2015.

Ul-Haq struck eight fours on his way to 113 off 122 balls, before falling attempting to sweep spinner Wellington Masakadza.

But Fakhar, whose previous highest score in ODIs was 117no, pushed on after scoring his third ODI century to register the highest score recorded by a Pakistan batsman in ODIs - beating Saeed Anwar's 194 against India in Chennai in 1997.

The 28-year-old reached his maiden ODI double-hundred off 148 balls before steering Pakistan past their previous highest ODI score of 385-7, made against Bangladesh in Dambulla, with the help of a blistering 50no off 22 balls from Asif Ali.

Zimbabwe struggled to 155 all out in 42.4 overs as Shadab Khan took 4-28, including the wicket of top-scorer Donald Tiripano (44 off 71 balls) - the margin of their defeat the second worst in their history in terms of runs.

Comment below to get involved in the debate, but please adhere to our House Rules. If you wish to report any comment, simply click on the down arrow next to the offending comment and click 'Report'.