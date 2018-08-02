Dai Greene will captain Great Britain at the European Championships

Former world champion Dai Greene has been named the captain of Great Britain for the European Championships in Berlin.

Greene has been plagued by injuries over the past few years, missing every major championship since 2013, but the 2011 world 400m hurdles champion got the nod when the British team voted for him to take the captaincy.

He will first take to the track on Tuesday to compete in the heats for the 400m hurdles. Despite past successes, he spoke of his surprise at being given the role.

"After such a long time out of the team, it came as quite a shock to be selected as captain for the European Championships by his team-mates," Greene said.

"I am incredibly proud to take on the role once again. I can't wait to lead such a great team into the Championships in Berlin next week."

Greene had endured a rough time of late as he pulled out April's Commonwealth Games due to a groin injury and had his funding taken away in 2016 having been left out of British Athletics' world-class performance programmes for 2017.

The Great Britain side is the biggest it has been in the modern era, with 101 athletes involved.

British Athletics performance director Neil Black said: "I am delighted for Dai that he has been chosen to captain the British team.

"Dai is a truly great athlete both on and off the track and is a fantastic choice to lead what is our biggest team.

"Dai is enjoying a great season after a difficult period of time with injury and it is testament to his determination and character that his peers have chosen him for such an honour.

"I have no doubt he will lead by example with his performances on the track and by how he operates off the track."