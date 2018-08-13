Imani Lansiquot thrilled over golden European Championships in Berlin

Imani Lansiquot (second left) ended the Europeans with a relay gold

Imani Lansiquot was blown away with emotion after wrapping up her European Championships with gold in the women's 4x100m relay.

The 20-year-old Sky Sports Scholar had already starred on the track and surpassed expectations in her first major championship by finishing sixth in the 100m final.

On that night Lansiquot clocked a fine 11.14s (0.03 off her PB) as Dina Asher-Smith stormed to gold with a British record, but on Sunday evening inside Berlin's Olympic Stadium, the British pair were racing with each other.

Asher-Smith anchored the team with Lansiquot taking the baton from Asha Philip for the second leg, followed by Bianca Williams as the GB girls won gold in 41.88 seconds, a world-leading time.

WE DID IT!! EUROPEAN CHAMPIONS IN A WORLD LEADING TIME!!! Been the best two weeks ever!!!! Thanks for all the amazing support 🇬🇧🇬🇧🇬🇧🇬🇧 pic.twitter.com/Sk17YxWkj1 — Imani-Lara Lansiquot (@ImaniLara) August 12, 2018

Lansiquot, who earned a late call-up for Germany after winning relay gold in the World Cup in her first senior competition, said: "These Europeans have just been amazing and it was a really lovely way to end the championships.

"All the girls all ran incredibly well. We were all going for gold obviously but to get it with a world-leading time was just fantastic.

"I was also super-happy with my second leg. I want to say a huge thank you to Sky for all their support.

"This time last year I watched the championships from home and now I'm a European champion and finalist.

"It all bodes amazingly well towards the 2020 Tokyo Olympics and I couldn't be happier."