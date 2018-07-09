Freya Anderson wins three golds in last European Championships as a junior

More medals for Freya Anderson in Finland after a tough 18 months

Freya Anderson ended her junior career in glorious style with a hat-trick of golds at the European Championships in Helsinki.

The 17-year-old Sky Sports Scholar has had a stunning few months having struggled with long-term back problems.

Anderson secured two bronzes at the Commonwealth Games in April to show she was on the mend and she headed to Finland with a 30-strong British team for the last time as a junior.

It was a stunning show from the Ellesmere Titans swimmer over the four-day competition in Helsinki.

She won gold in the 100m freestyle to add to her world junior title in the same distance, before getting her hands on a second gold in the 4x100m relay alongside Lily Boseley, Tatiana Belonogoff and Emily Large.

Her third title was in the 50m freestyle with Anderson just missing out on a fourth gold in the 50m butterfly.

"The week in Helsinki went way better than I expected," Anderson said. "I was super happy with my swims and even getting a sneaky gold in the 50 free which I didn't expect.

"I feel I have finally gained my confidence back after a tough 18 months and it's made me more motivated to train even harder. And to top it off on the last night I had a really good split on the relay which really boosted my confidence."

The GB squad ended third on the medal table with 13 medals - six gold, three silver and four bronze.

Next up for Anderson is the senior European Championships in Scotland at the Tollcross International Swimming Centre from August 3 to 9.

She added: "I'm so looking forward to Glasgow now to see if I can improve on my swims there."