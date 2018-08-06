Freya Anderson wins relay gold, Max Litchfield wins bronze at European Championships

Freya Anderson and Max Litchfield enjoyed a stunning night in Glasgow

Freya Anderson and Max Litchfield stood proudly on the European Championships podium on Monday night after a stunning show for GB and the Sky Sports Scholars.

The 17-year-old Anderson had already showed hot form at the Tollcross International Swimming Centre in Glasgow on Saturday with a storming last leg to secure bronze in the 4x200m freestyle mixed relay.

Just 48 hours later, the Ellesmere Titans swimmer was under pressure again with another anchor leg for the 4x100m medley mixed relay in a quartet including Adam Peaty, Georgia Davies and James Guy and again she delivered.

Anderson held off Russia's Vladimir Morozov, the top-ranked swimmer in the world this year in the 100 free, and the Netherlands to win gold for her country in a new European record of 3 minutes 40.18 seconds.

Freya celebrates with her GB team-mates for a first senior gold

It was also the second-fastest time in history and her first senior gold in the pool.

Anderson said: "I knew I was getting hunted down by a few of the men but you just try to stick to your own tactics and get the job done."

There was also huge joy for Litchfield who battled to bronze in the 200m Individual Medley - his first major medal since overcoming a long-term shoulder injury.

The 23-year-old from Sheffield, who had led halfway after the backstroke, finished just 0.92 seconds behind Swiss champion Jeremy Desplanches.

Fit-again Litchfield pushed winner Jeremy Desplanches all the way

"To make the podium after the ups and downs of this year is brilliant," Litchfield said. "The time wasn't great but it's all about getting your hand on the wall in that kind of race.

"Lots of positives to take away and loads of things we can work on moving forward. Got a couple of days left of rest and preparation and then onto the 400.

"I'm looking forward to getting back out there and swimming again on Thursday."