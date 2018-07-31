UFC News

Conor McGregor hopeful of Las Vegas comeback fight this year

Last Updated: 31/07/18 5:00pm

Conor McGregor is expected to fight Khabib Nurmagomedov
Conor McGregor says he is "very close" to sealing a deal for his comeback fight in Las Vegas later this year.

Dana White, UFC president, last week said former UFC featherweight and lightweight champion McGregor against current lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov is "the fight everybody wants to see".

McGregor was ordered to perform five days' community service last week after pleading guilty to disorderly conduct following a disturbance at a UFC media day in April. He was dismissed of all felony charges, avoiding jail time and a criminal record.

However, it seems the 30-year-old, who has not competed in an MMA fight since November 2016, will be returning to the octagon ring before the year is out, but not in his beloved New York.

McGregor's last fight was in the boxing ring against Floyd Mayweather
When asked whether he is nearing a return, he told TMZ: "Yes, very close. It's not official but we are close.

"I believe [it will be in 2018], I hope so.

"I'd love to fight in Madison Square Garden again, but I believe this one will be in Las Vegas.

"I love New York city, to be able to be here free, as a free man... walking around this place....what a city."

