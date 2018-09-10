WATCH: Rookie Saquon Barkley's first NFL touchdown for New York Giants

0:33 Watch as New York Giants rookie Saquon Barkley breaks a bunch of tackles and runs 68 yards for his first NFL TD. Watch as New York Giants rookie Saquon Barkley breaks a bunch of tackles and runs 68 yards for his first NFL TD.

New York Giants rookie running back showed just why he was selected with the second overall pick in the 2018 NFL Draft as he went off to the races for a 68-yard touchdown on opening weekend.

Click on the video above to watch as Barkley broke free down the right sideline for his first ever NFL TD against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

The Giants fell to a 20-15 defeat despite Barkley's run and an all-round impressive debut, as he managed 106 yards on 18 carries, as well as 22 yards from two catches.

