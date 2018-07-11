Buffalo Bills RB LeSean McCoy denies assault allegations

Buffalo Bills running back LeSean McCoy has denied allegations of domestic violence, child abuse, animal cruelty and performance-enhancing drug use.

The allegations were made in an Instagram post, which showed an image of a woman with cuts and bruises on her face and alleged McCoy was responsible for the injuries.

The poster identified the woman in the photo as Delicia Cordon, an ex-girlfriend of McCoy's, and said she's a close friend of Cordon.

The post, which was later deleted, went on to accuse McCoy of beating his dog into kidney failure, "viciously" beating his son and using illegal steroids.

In a statement released on two of his social media accounts, McCoy said in response: "For the record, the totally baseless and offensive claims made against me today on social media are completely false.

"Furthermore, I have not had any direct contact with any of the people involved in months."

A post shared by Lesean Mccoy (@shadymccoy) on Jul 10, 2018 at 9:16am PDT

Police acknowledged on Tuesday that a woman was assaulted during a home invasion at a suburban Atlanta house owned by McCoy, hours after the Buffalo Bills running back was accused of bloodying his former girlfriend.

One female was treated and released from the hospital, while another sustained a minor injury during a targeted invasion early Tuesday, Milton police confirmed.

Fulton County Magistrate Court records show that McCoy initiated proceedings to evict his former girlfriend Cordon from his property in July 2017, saying that the pair were no longer in a relationship.

Cordon challenged the eviction June 22, saying she had been in a relationship with McCoy for at least two years and that she and her children have lived with McCoy at his house since October 2016, according to a motion filed by her lawyer.

A hearing on the woman's motion had been scheduled for Tuesday afternoon, but her attorney requested a delay because of a family emergency. The judge issued an order resetting the case 30 days.

The NFL said in a statement it was reviewing the matter. The Bills released a statement saying they were in contact with McCoy and the NFL, and continue to gather information.