Miami Dolphins could suspend players who protest during national anthem

Michael Thomas #31 and Kenny Stills #10 of the Miami Dolphins take a knee during the national anthem

Miami Dolphins players who protest on the field during the national anthem could be suspended for up to four games under a team policy issued this week.

The "Proper Anthem Conduct" section is just one sentence in a nine-page discipline document which classifies anthem protests under a large list of "conduct detrimental to the club," all of which could lead to a paid or unpaid suspension, a fine or both.

Miami's anthem policy comes after the NFL decided in May that teams would be fined if players didn't stand during "The Star-Spangled Banner" while on the field. The league left it up to teams on how to punish players. None of the team policies have been made public.

The NFL rule forbids players from sitting or taking a knee if they are on the field or sidelines during the national anthem, but allows them to stay in the locker room if they wish. The new league rules were challenged this month in a grievance by the players' union.

The NFL declined to comment. Team officials had no immediate comment.

"Players who are on the field during the Anthem performance must stand and show respect for the flag and the Anthem," says the 16th and final bullet point in the list of conduct considered detrimental, below riding motorcycles during the season and disparaging team-mates, coaches or officials including NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell.

The NFLPA said earlier this month that the NFL policy, which the league imposed without consultation with the players union, is inconsistent with the collective bargaining agreement and infringes on player rights. The filing will be heard by an independent arbitrator, an NFLPA spokesman said.

When the league announced the policy, Goodell called it a compromise aimed at putting the focus back on football after a tumultuous year in which television ratings dipped nearly 10 per cent.

The union said when it filed the grievance that it proposed having its executive committee talk to the NFL instead of litigating. The union said the NFL agreed to those discussions.