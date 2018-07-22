Minnesota Vikings offensive line coach Tony Sparano passes away aged 56

The Minnesota Vikings have confirmed offensive line coach Tony Sparano unexpectedly passed away on Sunday morning.

Sparano, who had been with the Vikings since 2016, was 56 years old. His cause of death is as yet unknown.

In a statement confirming the news, Vikings owners Mark and Zygi Wilf said: "Our hearts go out to Jeanette and the entire Sparano family as we all mourn the loss of Tony.

"Tony was a passionate and driven individual who cared deeply about his family, and especially enjoyed spending time with his grandchildren.

"Tony's presence within the Vikings organization will be deeply missed.

"We are only thinking of Tony's family during this incredibly difficult time. We ask that the entire NFL and Vikings family keep the Sparanos in their thoughts."

Sparano began his NFL coaching career in 1999 and served as head coach of the Miami Dolphins (2008-2011) and interim head coach of the Oakland Raiders.

He has also coached for the Cleveland Browns, Washington Redskins, Jacksonville Jaguars, Dallas Cowboys, New York Jets and San Francisco 49ers.

Sparano is survived by his wife, Jeanette, his two sons; Tony and Andrew, his daughter, Ryan Leigh, and four grandchildren.

Devastated to hear the news about Coach Sparano passing. Praying for his family through this tough time. — Kirk Cousins (@KirkCousins8) July 22, 2018

Sporano Family I am so sorry for your loss. Coach believed in me, trusted me, and stuck with me as a rookie. He would check on my family every HC and QB meeting we would have! He was a great man! I love you coach! — Derek Carr (@derekcarrqb) July 22, 2018

RIP Coach Sparano 🙏🏿 — Khalil Mack (@52Mack_) July 22, 2018

Really tough to see this, so much respect for this guy, great coach and great person! You will be missed by so many, thoughts and prayers to your family! RIP Coach https://t.co/cTFqtglDcD — Adam Thielen (@athielen19) July 22, 2018

RIP coach Tony — Xavier Rhodes (@XavierRhodes29_) July 22, 2018

Thoughts and prayers to Mrs. Sparano, his family and everyone in the @Vikings organization.. life’s precious and we just never know when it’s our time.. RIP Coach.. https://t.co/vOzlSoUTlq — Kyle Rudolph (@KyleRudolph82) July 22, 2018

RIP to a great man who gave me an opportunity in National Football League and BELIEVED in me from day 1! Many great memories playing for Tony Sparano for 4 years! You’ll be missed! Rest easy Coach! #riptonysparano — Kendall Langford (@KendallLangford) July 22, 2018

Prayers up for Tony Sparano, his family and loved ones — Robert Griffin III (@RGIII) July 22, 2018