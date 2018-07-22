NFL News

Minnesota Vikings offensive line coach Tony Sparano passes away aged 56

Last Updated: 22/07/18 8:33pm

The Minnesota Vikings have confirmed offensive line coach Tony Sparano unexpectedly passed away on Sunday morning.

Sparano, who had been with the Vikings since 2016, was 56 years old. His cause of death is as yet unknown.

In a statement confirming the news, Vikings owners Mark and Zygi Wilf said: "Our hearts go out to Jeanette and the entire Sparano family as we all mourn the loss of Tony.

"Tony was a passionate and driven individual who cared deeply about his family, and especially enjoyed spending time with his grandchildren.

"Tony's presence within the Vikings organization will be deeply missed.

"We are only thinking of Tony's family during this incredibly difficult time. We ask that the entire NFL and Vikings family keep the Sparanos in their thoughts."

Sparano began his NFL coaching career in 1999 and served as head coach of the Miami Dolphins (2008-2011) and interim head coach of the Oakland Raiders.

He has also coached for the Cleveland Browns, Washington Redskins, Jacksonville Jaguars, Dallas Cowboys, New York Jets and San Francisco 49ers.

Sparano is survived by his wife, Jeanette, his two sons; Tony and Andrew, his daughter, Ryan Leigh, and four grandchildren.

