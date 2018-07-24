Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Julio Jones holds out for new deal

Julio Jones is set to miss the start of Falcons' training camp

Wide receiver Julio Jones does not plan to report to camp on Thursday in the hope of forcing contract negotiations with the Atlanta Falcons.

Jones skipped all off-season team workouts however he did attend a passing camp with Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan earlier this month.

The receiver has three years left on a five-year, $71.3 million, deal he signed back in 2015 but with the market for wide receivers spiralling upwards that current salary makes him only the ninth highest paid player in the position.

NFL Network reports that Jones is now comfortable sitting out until the team addresses this situation.

Jones finished the 2015 season with 1,871 yards, the second-highest in NFL history.

The Falcons have already been busy this off-season making Ryan the NFL's highest-paid player at $30 million per season.

Focus is now on securing the future of several other veterans, including defensive tackle Grady Jarrett, with Atlanta stating they would prefer to renegotiate Jones' contract after the 2018 season.

With the 29-year-old receiver not willing to wait that long the Falcons have the option to fine Jones up to $40,000 for each day missed during training camp, as per the collective bargaining agreement.

First round draft pick Calvin Ridley, a wide receiver out of Alabama, could see his game time increase if a deal cannot be reached with Jones before the start of the season.

With the 2019 Super Bowl set to played at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, the Falcons will be looking to start well as they aim to become the first ever team to feature in a Super Bowl game in their home city.